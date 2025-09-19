Club Med’s 2026 Summer Getaways: Endless fun from the Mountains to the Sea

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays for the last 75 years, Club Med has consistently evolved to meet the needs of today’s travellers, be it reconnecting with loved ones, exploring lesser-known destinations, or finding meaningful moments in lush nature. From brand-new resorts to thoughtfully refreshed favourites, summer is the season to embrace the glorious sunshine and the simple joy of being present.



Club Med’s premium all-inclusive escapes for May to November 2026, open for reservations 14 October 2025

Opening the season on 14 October 2025 will be the highly anticipated two weeks of “price guarantee” – our commitment to making holidays even more magical, where decisive reservations are rewarded with the best possible price, across the vast selection of resorts and destinations globally. For those who appreciate more time, another six weeks of “discount guarantee”, from 01 November 2025 will help ensure that holidaymakers still enjoy the best possible discount for the season.

Looking ahead to Summer 2026, Club Med invites multi-generational families, adventure seekers, nature lovers and wellness enthusiasts, to discover an extraordinary collection of experiences across the globe.

In Asia, Club Med Phuket introduces its brand-new Family Oasis, complete with spacious rooms, a splash park and lush gardens designed for carefree bonding. In addition to this new zone, the resort is also refreshing its existing accommodations, with renovations scheduled for completion by December 2025. Highland escapes await at Club Med Tomamu, Japan and Club Med Lijiang, China, where days unfold amid wildflower meadows or along cobblestone streets of Lijiang’s UNESCO-listed Old Town. For barefoot luxury, the Maldives’ Club Med Kani enchants with its iconic overwater villas and vibrant marine life.

In Europe, Club Med Cefalù radiates Sicilian elegance; Club Med 2, the brand’s elegant five-masted yacht, sails into iconic Mediterranean ports, while Club Med Marrakech La Palmeraie and Club Med Serre Chevalier celebrate Moroccan culture and French Alpine beauty.

Across the Americas, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Cancun and Club Med Québec Charlevoix promise escapes as diverse as they are unforgettable, from Caribbean rhythms to Mayan culture, Mexican flavours and adventurous outdoor activities in the North America.

Be it a serene beach retreat, culturally immersive journey, or an adrenalin-pumping family adventure, Club Med offers the freedom to enjoy hassle-free holidays with complete peace of mind. Enjoy exclusive early bird savings of up to 30 percent off your next summer vacation from 14 October 2025 to 28 April 2026.

Disclaimer: This media release is distributed in the Vietnam region; the booking terms and conditions may only apply to specific markets. Additionally, this release is available for pickup by other regional news channels, offering opportunities for broader coverage and increased visibility.

