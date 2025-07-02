Thursday, July 3, 2025
Coach Outlet’s 4th of July sale is on: Snag $35 wristlets, $99 purses and more

This popular Coach wristlet, a Yahoo reader favorite, is big enough to handle your iPhone and has two credit card slots, as well. I’ve owned mine for years and grab it on those days I don’t want to lug a big bag around town. At just $35, I’m picking one up for my sister since her birthday is coming up soon. 

It comes in more than 25 colors and patterns, but when in doubt, go classic. This brown-on-tan signature logo print has that coveted “rich mom” aesthetic — but no one will know you’re actually more of a “deal-hunter mom.”

