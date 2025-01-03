Colombia Breaks Records at Expo Osaka 2025: 1.3 million Visitors and USD 34.6 Million in Business Deals

Colombia’s participation at Expo Osaka 2025 has set a historic milestone, showcasing the country’s strengths in trade, investment, tourism, and diplomacy.

The Colombia Pavilion, managed by ProColombia, has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors and generated USD 34.6 million in business expectations following the International Business Matchmaking Forum held in Osaka.

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With an average of 5,000 to 6,500 daily visitors, the Colombia Pavilion has become one of the most vibrant attractions of Expo Osaka 2025. In its first five months, it has served over 150,000 cups of coffee and 10 tons of lechona (stuffed roasted pig with rice and peas), while offering a rich cultural agenda that featured Colombia’s National Day, concerts, craft exhibitions, bird displays, the Carnival of Blacks and Whites, salsa showcases from Cali, and a performance by Amazonian group Kua Chika, the Heartbeat of the Amazon.



Colombia Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025.

Despite an investment of only USD 10 million—far below the USD 200 million of Japan’s pavilion—Colombia has achieved strong impact and visibility. The Expo will end on October 13, bringing together more than 160 countries.

Historic Business Outcomes

The International Business Matchmaking Forum “Colombia, the Country of Beauty” brought together 105 companies (61 international buyers and 44 Colombian exporters) in 353 business meetings. Key results included:

USD 34.6 million in immediate and projected sales.

Avocado Hass deal worth USD 11 million.

Coffee as the star product, accounting for 85% of immediate sales.

Agro-foods leading with USD 34.2 million, followed by metal-mechanics, fashion, and other industries.

Strong demand from South Korea and China, representing 94% of transactions.

“Expo Osaka 2025 is more than a showcase—it is a strategic platform that strengthens Colombia’s position in global markets,” said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

Investment & Tourism Momentum

In addition, 23 investment intentions were identified across infrastructure, agroindustry, IT, and renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen production and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Tourism promotion efforts also resulted in USD 10 million in travel business expectations, confirming Asia’s growing interest in Colombia as a destination.

With 1.3 million visitors, USD 34.6 million in trade deals, 23 investment opportunities, and USD 10 million in tourism prospects, Colombia is not only standing out at Expo Osaka 2025—it is positioning itself as a strategic partner for Asia and a rising player in the new global economic landscape.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2775593/PROCOLOMBIA_MCR_Expo_Osaka.jpg?p=medium600

Source