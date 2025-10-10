Daesang Joins Official Designation of “Kimchi Day” in Paris’s 15th District

First-ever “ Kimchi Day “ designated within the European Union … Jointly promoted by Daesang, Association Mes Amis (AMA), SF Globalize

On October 4 , Paris citizens and tourists gathered for a large-scale kimchi-making event

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang announced on the 10th that, together with the Association Mes Amis (AMA) and SF Globalize, it achieved the historic milestone of the official designation of “Kimchi Day” in the 15th District of Paris, France. This marks the first time a public institution in the European Union has designated “Kimchi Day” as an official commemorative day, a significant turning point for the spread of kimchi in Europe.



The initiative was formally advanced when Daesang and the two partner organizations jointly submitted the proposal to the international cooperation body of Paris’s 15th District Office. Following unanimous approval by the 15th District Council, November 22 was officially designated as “Kimchi Day” each year. This recognition highlights the fact that kimchi is acknowledged not only as food but also for its cultural, nutritional, and industrial value.

Daesang played a central role in this milestone, fostering collaboration among civil, public, and private sectors to promote the cultural and industrial significance of kimchi. In particular, the company has worked closely with AMA, local government bodies, and educational and public institutions to promote the excellence of kimchi and its value as a traditional Korean fermented food, while supporting various cultural exchange programs such as kimchi cooking competitions and large-scale kimchi-making events.

On October 4 (local time), the “2025 KOREAN EXPO – Proclamation Ceremony for Kimchi Day” was held at the Grand Square of Paris’s 15th District Office. The event was hosted by the 15th District Office and AMA, with support from Daesang, the City of Paris, and North Jeolla Province. Key figures including Philippe Goujon, Mayor of Paris’s 15th District, and Agnès Evren, Senator of France, attended to proclaim the official designation of “Kimchi Day.”

At the venue, a large-scale kimchi-making event where local residents could directly participate drew an enthusiastic response. Paris citizens and tourists joined in seasoning napa cabbage, experiencing firsthand Korea’s traditional kimjang culture. The event also featured K-pop performances, further heightening the celebratory atmosphere.

Participants in the kimchi-making event shared impressions such as, “I realized that kimchi is not just food, but a special cultural tradition for Koreans as they prepare for winter,” and, “By making it myself, I could understand the care and meaning contained in kimchi.”

Jung-Bae Lim, CEO of Daesang, stated, “The establishment of Kimchi Day in Europe for the first time is more than just the designation of a commemorative day. It is a symbolic milestone that demonstrates how kimchi is taking its place on dining tables around the world. As a company from the birthplace of kimchi, we will continue to promote its excellence and lead the way in elevating the global standing of K-Food.”

The designation of Kimchi Day in Paris’s 15th District is expected to expand starting next year to the 7th and 16th Districts of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Montpellier, and other regions. Kimchi Day is already spreading worldwide, having first been designated in California in 2021 and subsequently in 13 U.S. states including New York and Washington, D.C., as well as in São Paulo (Brazil), Argentina, and Kingston (London, UK). Notably, Argentina became the first country to designate Kimchi Day as a national holiday, underscoring kimchi’s growing global stature.

Meanwhile, Daesang’s Jongga brand is responding to the rapidly growing demand for kimchi in the European market by pursuing the establishment of a new production facility in Kraków, Poland, following its large-scale kimchi plant in Los Angeles in 2022, the first of its kind by a Korean food company. Jongga is now present in Europe’s major mainstream channels, offering not only original kimchi but also localized products tailored to European food cultures and consumption trends. As the global No. 1 packaged kimchi brand, Jongga is also actively raising global awareness of kimchi’s excellence and appeal through pop-up stores, cooking competitions, and participation in music festivals.

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation has been one of the world’s largest producers of fermented food products for over 60 years, and has grown to be the global leading Korean based food company by operating global brands such as Jongga, and O’Food which provides sauce, ready-to-eat meals, and many more products. Headquartered in South Korea, the company has also manufacturing subsidiaries in United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visit www.daesang.com/en for more information.

