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Ddrops® Supports Children’s Healthy Growth at Dripping Colours Montessori Sports Day — Every Step Toward a Healthier Future

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KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ddrops® participated in the annual Sports Day hosted by Dripping Colours Montessori on April 18, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to supporting children’s healthy growth through active lifestyles and proper nutrition.

Ddrops® x Dripping Colours Montessori Sports Day
Ddrops® x Dripping Colours Montessori Sports Day

Serving children aged 2 to 6, Dripping Colours Montessori integrates Montessori principles that emphasize child-led learning, hands-on exploration, and holistic development. The Sports Day extended learning beyond the classroom, encouraging children to build physical strength, confidence, and resilience through movement and play.

Early childhood is a critical stage of growth, where proper nutrition plays a key role in supporting bone development, immune function, and overall well-being. Nutrients such as vitamins D and A are essential for helping children stay active and engaged in their daily learning experiences.

Aligned with this philosophy, Ddrops® offers a simple approach to daily supplementation. Its one drop a dayformat provides an easy and effective way for families to deliver essential nutrients, including vitamins A and D3, supporting calcium absorption, immune health, and eye health.

During the event, Ddrops® engaged with families through interactive activities and curated giveaways, helping parents better understand how to incorporate nutritional support into everyday routines.

Originating from Canada, Ddrops® is known for its clean formulations, free from added sugars, preservatives, artificial colors, and common allergens.

As the No. 1 pediatrician-recommended brand in Canada, Ddrops® is backed by a range of international certifications, including the Moms Choice Award, GMP, NPN, NSF, SGS, USDA Organic, NPRA Certification, and HMA Halal, underscoring its commitment to quality and safety.

Its Vitamin A & D3 range was named “Best Liquid Vitamin A & D3 Supplement” at the 2025 Motherhood Choice Awards, while its Vitamin D3 range earned “Best Family Vitamin D Supplement” in 2024.

As Ddrops® continues to expand across Southeast Asia, it remains focused on providing safe, convenient, and high-quality nutritional solutions, supporting families in building strong foundations for children’s healthy development.

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