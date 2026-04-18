Ddrops® Supports Children’s Healthy Growth at Dripping Colours Montessori Sports Day — Every Step Toward a Healthier Future

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ddrops® participated in the annual Sports Day hosted by Dripping Colours Montessori on April 18, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to supporting children’s healthy growth through active lifestyles and proper nutrition.
Serving children aged 2 to 6, Dripping Colours Montessori integrates Montessori principles that emphasize child-led learning, hands-on exploration, and holistic development. The Sports Day extended learning beyond the classroom, encouraging children to build physical strength, confidence, and resilience through movement and play.
Early childhood is a critical stage of growth, where proper nutrition plays a key role in supporting bone development, immune function, and overall well-being. Nutrients such as vitamins D and A are essential for helping children stay active and engaged in their daily learning experiences.
Aligned with this philosophy, Ddrops® offers a simple approach to daily supplementation. Its “one drop a day” format provides an easy and effective way for families to deliver essential nutrients, including vitamins A and D3, supporting calcium absorption, immune health, and eye health.
During the event, Ddrops® engaged with families through interactive activities and curated giveaways, helping parents better understand how to incorporate nutritional support into everyday routines.
Originating from Canada, Ddrops® is known for its clean formulations, free from added sugars, preservatives, artificial colors, and common allergens.
As the No. 1 pediatrician-recommended brand in Canada, Ddrops® is backed by a range of international certifications, including the Mom‘s Choice Award, GMP, NPN, NSF, SGS, USDA Organic, NPRA Certification, and HMA Halal, underscoring its commitment to quality and safety.
Its Vitamin A & D3 range was named “Best Liquid Vitamin A & D3 Supplement” at the 2025 Motherhood Choice Awards, while its Vitamin D3 range earned “Best Family Vitamin D Supplement” in 2024.
As Ddrops® continues to expand across Southeast Asia, it remains focused on providing safe, convenient, and high-quality nutritional solutions, supporting families in building strong foundations for children’s healthy development.