Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelDelta says government shutdown cost it $200 million, but forecasts strong travel...
Travel

Delta says government shutdown cost it $200 million, but forecasts strong travel demand into 2026

admin
By admin
0
3

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757-200 plane passes by the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington as it comes in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Bill Clark | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Delta Air Lines said the government shutdown that ended last month cost it approximately $200 million in pretax profit as bookings softened during the longest such impasse in U.S. history.

The airline said the earnings impact would be approximately 25 cents a share for the current quarter. In October, Delta forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.60 to $1.90 a share.

Travel demand, however, is still healthy, and bookings are strong going into 2026, Delta reiterated in a securities filing on Wednesday ahead of an industry conference.

Read more CNBC airline news

Air traffic controller shortages worsened during the shutdown, and the Trump administration forced airlines to trim their schedules to relieve pressure on controllers. But even with that move, delays and cancellations ended up being higher than expected in the days before the shutdown ended.

Air traffic controllers, already stretched thin before the shutdown, were required to work without their regular paychecks during that period.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian and other airline executives have repeatedly pressed lawmakers and officials in Washington to ensure that air traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration officers and other workers tied to air travel are paid in the event of another shutdown.

Source

Previous article
Las Vegas tourist wins big bucks with just $25 at casino on holiday outing
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024