Delta says government shutdown cost it $200 million, but forecasts strong travel demand into 2026

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757-200 plane passes by the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington as it comes in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Delta Air Lines said the government shutdown that ended last month cost it approximately $200 million in pretax profit as bookings softened during the longest such impasse in U.S. history.

The airline said the earnings impact would be approximately 25 cents a share for the current quarter. In October, Delta forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.60 to $1.90 a share.

Travel demand, however, is still healthy, and bookings are strong going into 2026, Delta reiterated in a securities filing on Wednesday ahead of an industry conference.