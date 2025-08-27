Discovery Expedition Names Tan Jianci Global Brand Endorser

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Discovery Expedition, the renowned global premium outdoor brand, has appointed Chinese actor, singer, and dancer Tan Jianci as its Global Brand Endorser, reinforcing its pioneering vision of “Technical Lifestyle Wear” for a new generation.

Anchored in the spirit of discovery, the brand guides consumers toward a richer, more nuanced reality by seamlessly integrating outdoor experiences with everyday life. This tech-oriented outdoor lifestyle is no longer confined to the distant journeys of backpackers; it’s transformed into an integral part of the modern urban elite’s daily routine. Discovery Expedition blends technical innovation with premium lifestyle aesthetics, offering smart wear solutions that are both attractive and feminine.

As a multi-hyphenate artist, Tan Jianci navigates acting, music, and dance with seamless versatility, embodying a spirit of discovery that expands the possibilities of everyday life. He redefines “outdoor” beyond distant adventures, integrating it into daily routines—whether spending time outdoors playing with his pet or stepping outside between filming schedules to capture beautiful moments in nature. His keen sensitivity to life’s details and unwavering passion for discovering elegantly embody the advanced spirit of Discovery Expedition’s “Tech-oriented Outdoor Lifestyle”, demonstrating that the outdoors can be embraced anytime, anywhere.

Discovery Expedition’s Fall 2025 Collection features advanced technical fabrics and refined silhouettes tailored for modern consumers. Within its in-house technology hub, Discovery Labs, proprietary technologies such as BERTEX™ waterproofing are developed to elevate both smart wear and lifestyle comfort with everyday living in mind. Complementing these innovations, Discovery Expedition also incorporates globally recognized premium fabrics, including GORE-TEX and POLARTEC, to establish a comprehensive technology matrix, redefining premium technical outdoor fashion with versatile functionality and refined elegance.

Looking ahead, Discovery Expedition will continue to partner with Global Brand Endorser Tan Jianci. United by the spirit of discovery, they aim to inspire life’s journeys and usher in a new chapter of discovery. With each new endeavor, Discovery Expedition strives to empower individuals to live smartly, connect deeply, and embrace boundless possibilities.

