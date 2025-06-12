DKSH Brunei Strengthens Healthcare Supply Chain with Warehouse Expansion

DKSH has officially launched its newly expanded distribution center in Brunei, strengthening its capabilities to support the growth and resilience of the nation’s healthcare supply chain.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DKSH Brunei, a leading provider of Market Expansion Services in Asia and beyond, has officially inaugurated its newly extended warehouse facility in Brunei.



Brunei Warehouse Launch (from left to right Pengiran Hajah Sharinah binti Pengiran Dato Shariffuddin, Alan Lim, Sandeep Tewari, Joel Solomon, Loo Chee Keong)

The expansion adds an additional 4,000 square feet of storage capacity, reinforcing DKSH Brunei’s commitment to advancing the nation’s healthcare logistics infrastructure. The enhanced facility is designed to improve operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and temperature-controlled storage, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of healthcare products nationwide. Among other things, the facility now features advanced compliance systems, improved operational workflows, and enhanced quality assurance protocols.

During the launch event, Sandeep Tewari, Vice President, Healthcare, Malaysia & Brunei, DKSH, shared: “This warehouse extension marks a significant step forward following our acquisition of MediPharm Sdn. Bhd. last year. This investment reaffirms our long-term commitment to Brunei by enabling us to meet growing demand, better support our clients, and remain a trusted partner across the value chain – while enhancing our capacity to deliver high-quality healthcare solutions and create meaningful impact for the market and the communities we serve, in line with our purpose of enriching people’s lives.”

In his address, Mr. Joel Solomon, Head, Supply Chain Management, Malaysia & Brunei, DKSH, emphasized: “This warehouse extension is not just an expansion of physical space – it is a reflection of our strategic focus on resilience, agility, and long-term partnership. Our focus remains on delivering life-saving products efficiently and reliably in Brunei, and this facility is a key step in that direction.”

The event welcomed esteemed guests including government officials, healthcare stakeholders, and DKSH’s strategic partners. Attendees toured the upgraded warehouse.

With over a decade of experience in Brunei, DKSH continues to be a trusted logistics partner in the healthcare industry, delivering compliant, reliable, and efficient supply chain solutions that help ensure access to essential medical products across the nation.

