Double 10 is Here! Enjoy Comfee’s Cool Offers and Fun Surprises

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Double 10 shopping festival approaches, the energy of excitement is palpable across Malaysia, marking one of the biggest opportunities for smart savings and essential home upgrades! For Malaysian shoppers navigating the tropical heat and looking for practical, stylish solutions, this year’s Double 10 is the perfect time. That’s why Comfee is launching an exclusive array of discounts, limited-time offers, and truly attractive giveaways across platforms. It’s the ideal moment for every Malaysian household to refresh their living spaces with the style, innovation, and dependable reliability that Comfee products are known for, helping you experience a new level of cooling comfort and smart living.



Comfee, Germany No.1 AC Brand

Comfee is rolling out exclusive deals to make the celebration even more rewarding. From October 9 (8:00 PM) to October 14 (7:59 PM), shoppers can unlock a series of special deals during the Double 10 Mega Sale:

Enjoy RM50 off per unit instantly on Shopee purchases.

off per unit instantly on Shopee purchases. Leave a 5-star rating with photo review of Comfee AC, the first 30 fans get a free Huawei Band 10!

10! Follow Comfee official Shopee store, post the screenshot while tagging Comfee’s official account on any social media platform, 20,000 free drinks of Mixue lemon water are waiting for you! (Please contact Comfee official Shopee store’s customer service for details).



Smart Energy Management, Visible Saving Under Your Thumb

To mark this year’s Double 10, Comfee highlights its signature product — the Comfee Gusto inverter air conditioner, the ideal choice for those seeking energy savings, cooling comfort, and long-term reliability.

Powered by ECO+ AI Algorithm, Comfee Gusto inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

Control your AC with just an APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customizing cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease. The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Gusto more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnishes a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading. Engineered for durability, Gusto features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

Don’t Miss Out! Join Comfee in celebrating the Double 10 Mega Sale and discover how innovative cooling can make every day more comfortable. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with our great warranty that 3 years for the general and 5 years for the compressor. Visit the Comfee Official Shopee Store during the promotional period to unlock exclusive deals, claim special rewards, and bring home smart comfort that lasts all year long.

Comfee Official Shops:

