Dyson launches travel hair dryer: Goodbye bad hotel hair days. This Dyson travel dryer works anywhere from Sydney to New York

Packing for an overseas trip has always involved a quiet little compromise.

Outfits are planned, skincare is carefully decanted, but hair tools? Left behind. The trade-off has never felt worth it.

Either you risk frying your favourite device with the wrong voltage or you resign yourself to whatever underpowered, wheezy hotel dryer is clipped to the bathroom wall.

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I have done both. Neither ends well.

So when I got my hands on the Dyson Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer, I’ll admit I was cautiously optimistic.

A travel-friendly version of a cult favourite sounds great in theory, but in reality? I was expecting something weaker, smaller in performance if not just size.

Getting my hands on the new Dyson Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer. Credit: 7You

I was wrong.

This thing is 32 per cent smaller and 25 per cent lighter, but it does not feel like a downgrade.

It feels like someone finally understood the assignment. It fits into my handbag without the usual internal debate about space, and yet it still delivers that signature fast, controlled drying that Dyson fans rave about.

The real game changer, though, is the universal voltage. If you’ve ever travelled between Australia and the US as often as I do, you’ll understand the pain of incompatible plugs and power.

I have spent years frustrated that I couldn’t bring my own tools with me.

Now, I just plug in and go. It automatically adapts from 100 to 240 volts, which means no converters, no stress, and no fear of blowing a fuse mid-blow dry.

It sounds dramatic, but it genuinely changes how I travel.

The Dyson Supersonic travel dryer is 32 per cent smaller but somehow more powerful than any hotel hair dryer. Credit: Dyson

Performance-wise, it holds its own.

The motor runs at up to 110,000 rpm, creating a powerful airflow that dries hair quickly without that frazzled, overheated finish.

In fact, 94 per cent of users agree it is more powerful than a standard hotel dryer, and after a few hotel stays of my own, I can confidently say that checks out.

Then there is the shine factor. Dyson’s intelligent heat control measures air temperature more than 100 times a second, which helps prevent heat damage.

The result is smoother, glossier hair that actually looks styled rather than just dried in a rush before heading out the door.

According to testing, it can deliver up to 138 per cent shinier hair, which feels like a bold claim until you catch your reflection in a hotel mirror and do a double-take.

Another detail I love is that it is fully compatible with existing Supersonic attachments.

That means I can bring along my usual styling tools and not have to relearn my routine every time I land in a new country.

This tiny Dyson hair dryer works anywhere in the world and I’m never using a hotel one again. Credit: Dyson

It is consistency, which is something you do not often get when travelling.

The styling concentrator, included with the dryer, creates a precise, high-velocity blade of air that makes it easier to achieve a polished finish.

It is the difference between “this will do” hair and hair that looks like you actually made an effort.

And perhaps that is the point. This is not just about convenience, although it absolutely delivers on that. It is about keeping a small piece of your everyday routine intact, even when you are halfway across the world.

Universal voltage means you can style your hair anywhere in the world without stress. Credit: Dyson

At $449, it is an investment. But for frequent travellers or anyone who refuses to settle for mediocre hotel hair, it starts to make a lot of sense.

It is compact, powerful and genuinely designed with real-life travel in mind.

Now I just need Dyson to turn its attention to a travel-sized Airwrap. I would like to formally manifest that into existence.

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