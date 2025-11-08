Expanding the Horizon of Collaboration – “2025 ASEAN-Korea Innovative Culture Forum” Successfully Held on November 8 (Sat) in Singapore

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Choi Hwi-young) and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE, President Park Changsik) successfully held the “2025 ASEAN–KOREA Innovative Culture Forum” on Saturday, November 8, at the National Gallery Singapore.



Poster of the 2025 ASEAN-Korea Innovative Culture Forum

Now in its sixth year, the forum was first launched in 2020 and has since become a leading platform where cultural and creative professionals from ASEAN Member States and Korea (11 countries in total) gather to discuss innovation and cooperation in the cultural sector.

This year’s event began with a keynote speech by Professor Kyogu Lee (Graduate School of Convergence Science and Technology, Seoul National University; Co-founder of Supertone) titled “Inclusive AI for Cultural Sustainability.” The forum then continued with four thematic sessions: Navigating Cultural Diversity in Inclusive AI, Creative Industry Shifts in the Age of AI, The Future of Cultural Heritage, AI Literacy for an Inclusive ASEAN Culture.

Each session featured experts and cultural professionals from major ASEAN KOREA institutions such as the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage, ASEAN Foundation, ASEAN Secretariat, and the National Gallery Singapore. The discussions explored practical ways to preserve cultural diversity and inclusivity amid rapidly changing technological environments.

Following the forum, KOFICE and the ASEAN Foundation signed an MOU, establishing a new foundation for strengthening ASEAN– KOREA cultural cooperation. Through this agreement, both organizations plan to pursue sustained exchanges and joint projects, further expanding the cultural network between Korea and the ASEAN region.

