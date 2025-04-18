Friday, April 18, 2025
First lady Melania Trump shares Good Friday message ahead of Easter

As Holy Week nears its eventful end, first lady Melania Trump took to X to reach out to Americans for Good Friday. She also shared her excitement for the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll.

“May this Good Friday inspire hope and faith for all Americans and our friends around the world,” wrote the first lady.

“As families across the nation gather to celebrate Easter,” she also wrote, “I extend my gratitude to the dedicated East Wing Staff for their tireless effort in preparing the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll.” 

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP OPENS WHITE HOUSE GARDENS TO ALL AMERICANS

“This cherished tradition, rooted in history since 1878, brings joy, storytelling and laughter to America’s children,” she continued. 

This will be the 147th year of the tradition that dates back to Rutherford B. Hayes’ presidency in 1878, according to the White House website.

white house egg roll 2017

Members of the first family are seen participating in the White House Easter Egg Roll festivities in 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Before that time, egg rolls were “banned on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol due to an uptick in popularity that caused landscape concerns,” the same source stated.

“I look forward to watching all of the smiles light up this memorable day, on Monday,” wrote first lady Melania Trump.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the White house Easter Egg Roll take place

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch children participate in the 141st Easter Egg Roll in 2019. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The planning of the egg roll typically falls to America’s first ladies, with each woman incorporating her own tastes and interests into the event.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Past festivities included roping off part of the lawn for dancing and introducing the traditional egg roll races, according to the White House website.

white house egg roll 2017

President Trump waves to guests with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump at their first White House Egg Roll in 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Attendees are selected through an online lottery that ended on March 10.

Each year, the children who attend receive souvenir wooden eggs as a commemorative piece to take home.

The White House Egg Roll will be held on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 21.

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

