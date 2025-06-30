Fisherman lands enormous 56-pound almaco jack, breaking state record

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An angler just broke a new fishing record in the Tarheel State.

Warren Poirier of Charles City, Virginia, caught a 56-pound, 4.8-ounce almaco jack in the state of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the new record for the fish.

BRIGHT RED FISH CAUGHT BY MISSISSIPPI ANGLER WITH ELECTRIC REEL BREAKS NEW RECORD

Poirier was fishing at the “The Rocks” in the Outer Banks along with Captain James Bowman, according to an NCDEQ press release.

The fish struck Poirier’s Zest brand jig as he was battling the amaco jack, also known as a seriola rivoliana, for 45 minutes.

Poirier also used his Shimano Trevala rod and Saltist 5000 reel with an 80-pound braid, the release noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The fish stretched 46 inches fork length, from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail, with a 31-inch girth.

Almaco jacks have long bodies with a dusky color and light amber/olive stripes down their sides, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

North Carolina’s previous almaco jack record was recorded in 2024 at 33 pounds and 12.6 ounces, according to the NCDEQ press release.

Poirier weighed his fish at the Teach’s Lair Marina in Hatteras.

Almaco jacks can grow up to a little over 5 feet long and up to 136 pounds, according to NOAA Fisheries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They can be found in the Atlantic, Gulf of America, Pacific Islands and occasionally Southern California.

Source