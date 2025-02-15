Sunday, February 16, 2025
Five USANA Country/Region Markets Recognized for Product Excellence by Euromonitor International

USANA Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong all awarded

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Five of USANA Health Sciences’ Asia Pacific markets were recently awarded by the prestigious Euromonitor International. These distinctions are based on Euromonitor’s market research of USANA’s retail value share among all supplement brands in the market.*

USANA received the following recognition:

  • No.1 Combination Dietary Supplement for seven consecutive years in Malaysia
  • No.1 Dietary Supplements in the Philippines for six consecutive years
  • No.1 brand in Co-Enzyme Q10 in Taiwan for four consecutive years
  • No.1 Direct Selling Brand for Calcium Supplements in Hong Kong for three consecutive years
  • No.1 for Combination Dietary Supplements in Malaysia and Singapore when combined
  • No. 1 Calcium Supplements in Malaysia

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

“We are immensely proud to receive these prestigious Euromonitor awards, which are a testament to USANA’s unwavering commitment to science and innovation,” said Vivienne Lee, USANA regional vice president. “To have several of our markets recognized shows that USANA’s quality is truly worldwide.” 

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights. They combine global expertise with local insight from analysts around the world to help clients anticipate industry, economic, and consumer trends to lead disruptive change.

“These accolades reflect the trust our customers place in our products and the dedication of our team,” continued Vivienne. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our associates and customers for their continued support and belief in USANA. I know how important these kinds of awards are to our customers and how much they help them all grow their business.” 

Brand Claim 1:
No.1 in Combination Dietary Supplements in Malaysia for 7 Consecutive Years
“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health, Combination Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2018-2024 data.”

Brand Claim 2:
No. 1 Dietary Supplements in The Philippines for 6 Consecutive Years
“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Dietary Supplements, % retail value share, 2024 data. CH2025ed.”

Brand Claim 3:
No. 1 for Combination Dietary Supplements in Malaysia and Singapore when combined
“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Vitamins & Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2024 data. CH2025ed.”

Brand Claim 4:
No.1 brand in Co-Enzyme Q10 in Taiwan for 4 Consecutive Years
“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Passport – Consumer Health 2025ed, retail value sales data in 2024.”

USANA獲評連續四年爲台灣輔酶Q10第一品牌

註:「根據歐睿國際有限公司；Passport – Consumer Health 2025版，2024年零售金額數據」

Brand Claim 5:
No.1 Direct Selling Brand for Calcium Supplements in Hong Kong for 3 Consecutive Years
“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Passport – Consumer Health 2025ed, retail value sales data in 2024”

USANA獲評連續三年香港第一鈣補充品直銷品牌

根據歐睿國際有限公司；Passport – Consumer Health 2025版，2024年零售價值數據

Brand Claim 6:
No.1 in Calcium Supplements in Malaysia
“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2025 edition; % retail value share, 2024 data.”

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers nutritional products around the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it’s a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: 
(801) 954-7645
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

Source

