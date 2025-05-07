Flight passengers warn of ‘REAL ID apocalypse’ while others acknowledge Americans can still fly

The implementation of REAL ID as of Wednesday, May 7, has some Americans sharing their thoughts and concerns about the new travel requirement.

Even as the TSA has had a “Be your REAL ID self” campaign and shared that personal identification “must be a REAL ID to travel,” some passengers have noted the most recent messaging about the current airport policy.

One Redditor said on social media, “Rhetoric has been dialed back on the REAL ID situation.”

“Went from ‘must be REAL ID compliant’ to ‘may be subject to additional screening.’ Still go out and get your REAL IDs, people,” read the post.

“OK, give me the extra screening then,” joked another user.

Another added, “It’s in everyone’s best interest to have a passport or REAL ID / other accepted documents.”

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance.”

“[They] may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening,” said the spokesperson.

In a Reddit thread on Tuesday titled, “REAL ID Apocalypse starts tomorrow” — referring to May 7 — users shared their thoughts.

“They already said if you don’t have a REAL ID you can still go through, you’ll just go [have] a longer process,” commented one user.

Another Redditor said, “I’m sure there will be loopholes. Heck, I’ve seen people fly with no ID at all, just extra security checks.”

“Travelers have to use an updated REAL ID license or passport/passport card when traveling and a ton of people won’t have it,” claimed one user.

One Redditor posted about flying without a REAL ID saying, “Homeland Security chief says travelers with no REAL ID can fly for now, but with likely extra steps.”

On TSA’s website under “REAL ID,” the agency lists what will happen if a flyer does not present either a REAL ID or other compliant identification.

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening,” it states.

Under the “security screening” portion of the site, the agency noted possible additional screenings, such as a “pat-down screening.”

“Additional security measures are in place from the time you get to the airport until you get to your destination,” it states.

The agency adds, “TSA adjusts processes and procedures to meet the evolving threat and to achieve the highest levels of transportation security. Because of this, you may notice changes in our procedures from time to time.”

