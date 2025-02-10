FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON BINTAN, LAGOI BAY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING, INVITES GUESTS TO FULLY EXPERIENCE THE STUNNING BEAUTY OF BINTAN ISLAND

Embracing a harmonious blend of comfort and contemporary elegance,

the first Four Points by Sheraton in Bintan rises as a distinguished icon of the island.

BINTAN ISLAND, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay proudly celebrates its first anniversary today (10/2) with a Grand Opening, marking the hotel’s full provision of all guestrooms, oceanfront villas, spa, 24/7 fitness center, two restaurants, one beach-club, six meeting rooms and an outdoor events space, and other extensive facilities. With this milestone, the hotel solidifies its position as a top choice for travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and warm hospitality in the serene heart of Bintan’s Lagoi Bay.



With direct beach access, Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay boasts a spacious tropical outdoor swimming pool and a vibrant beach club setting. Nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Singapore Strait, the hotel offers a seamless blend of ultimate comfort and tranquility. With beautiful ocean views and peaceful surroundings, completed by thoughtfully designed amenities for a truly memorable stay.

The hotel features 300 stylist guestrooms and eight ocean-front villas. Over the past year, Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay has fully opened all its facilities, ensuring a complete and seamless guest experience. With every room now available for stay, guests can choose among various accommodations, including the standard Deluxe Room, Executive Suites, Cabana Ocean Suites with spacious terraces, and the luxurious Oceanfront Villas.

The Oceanfront Villa, in particular, offers an exclusive retreat with breathtaking sea views, perfect for honeymooners or those seeking greater comfort and privacy. Designed for ultimate relaxation, it features elegantly curated interiors with premium furnishings, a private pool for a secluded swim, and exclusive amenities, including high quality bath essentials, in-room dining, and personalized services. Guests can wake up to the soothing sights and sounds of the ocean, creating a serene and romantic ambiance—ideal for couples celebrating special moments.

Guests can savor authentic Indonesian flavors at Rempah Kitchen, the hotel’s signature restaurant, or enjoy light snacks and beverages at Ararinda Lounge. For a more vibrant experience, El Lagoi Beach Club offers a lively atmosphere with live DJ sets, fresh seafood, grilled favorites, and signature drinks, including Indonesian craft beer on tap as part of Four Points’ Best Brews™ program.

With 800 sqm of flexible function space including six meeting rooms and an outdoor events space, Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay offers venues for all types of corporate or social gatherings. For relaxation, guests can visit Sa’kai Spa, featuring specially curated Indonesian treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Those looking to stay active can enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, while families with children can take advantage of the complimentary and fully-supervised Kids Club.

A stay at Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay offers easy access to a variety of nearby attractions. Lagoi Bay Beach boasts pristine sands and clear waters, perfect for relaxation and water sports. Nature lovers can embark on the Bintan Mangrove Tour, exploring the island’s lush ecosystem, or visit Safari Lagoi, home to rescued endangered animals such as sun bears, Sumatran elephants, Komodo dragons, and estuarine crocodiles. For shopping and entertainment, Lagoi Bay Plaza offers a vibrant mix of retail and dining options. Those seeking cultural experiences can visit Patung Seribu Temple (Vihara Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva) in Tanjung Pinang, a stunning Buddhist temple renowned for its collection of over 500 intricately crafted statues.

Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay is easily accessible via daily ferry services. From Singapore, guests can take an-hour ferry service from Tanah Merah Port to Bandar Bentan Telani Port in Lagoi. Alternatively, guests can arrive at Sri Bintan Pura in Tanjung Pinang from Berjaya Waterfront (Johor Bahru, Malaysia) and Telaga Punggur (Batam, Indonesia). Daily flights from Jakarta are available to Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Tanjung Pinang. To ensure a seamless journey, the hotel provides complimentary transfer services to and from Bandar Bentan Telani Port.

“We are thrilled to officially celebrate the Grand Opening of Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay,” said Andi Bagistav Oddek, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay. “Over the past year, we have had the privilege of welcoming guests from around the world, and today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Our commitment remains the same—to offer the perfect blend of comfort and style while showcasing Bintan’s natural beauty and rich culture. With a dedicated team providing personalized and uncomplicated service, we aim to create lasting memories for every guests, whether they’re here for a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a solo adventure.”

Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. Enroll for free here.

For more information or reservations, please visit fourpointsbintan.com or call +62 770-691899.

About Four Points

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 300 hotels in 46 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment—all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about Four Points, visit us online.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

