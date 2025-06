It’s an air fryer … it’s a toaster oven … it’s … well, it’s both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is close to the best we’ve seen it on sale for. Once summer officially arrives, you’ll be relieved you have a way to bake, roast and broil without turning on your full-size oven (thus turning your kitchen into a sauna).

Source