H World Group Celebrates the Reopening of Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden, Revitalizing 95 Years of Heritage

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179), a leading global hospitality group, proudly announces the reopening of the Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden after extensive renovations. This historic hotel, founded in 1930 and the birthplace of the Steigenberger brand, marks a milestone in H World’s ongoing mission to preserve and revitalize heritage assets within its global portfolio.



Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden – Hotel Exterior

He Jihong, Chief Strategy Officer of H World Group, and Chair of H World International, says, “The reopening marks a milestone that signals the H World’s long-term dedication to expanding our international footprint while respecting local culture and brand identity.”

The reopening represents a defining moment since H World Group’s 2021 acquisition of Deutsche Hospitality (now H World International), exemplifying the successful integration of a renowned European brand into a leading global hospitality platform.

The Return of a Hotel Legend

As a hotel with nearly a century of history, the Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden embodies the spirit of German hospitality tradition. Located in the heart of Baden-Baden, Europe’s most renowned spa town at the foot of the Black Forest, the hotel impressively combines historic substance with contemporary elegance.

“The Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden stands for a harmonious connection of rich history and modern sophistication. A place where guests experience a unique symbiosis of historic grandeur, contemporary luxury and exceptional service,” says General Manager Holger Flory.

126 individually designed rooms, suites and apartments offer the highest comfort and understated luxury. Noble materials, custom-made furniture and a nature-inspired color palette elegantly blend into the architecture of the house. The redesign was guided by the ambition to preserve the historic character while translating it into the present.

A Landmark of Global Collaboration and Strategic Growth

Its comprehensive renovations is not only a physical transformation but a strategic symbol of H World Group’s commitment to heritage preservation paired with forward-looking innovation.

“What’s more, by combining German heritage and lifestyle with H World’s global resources, operational expertise, and market access, we are elevating Steigenberger’s presence in Europe while unlocking growth potential across regions,” adds He.

Balancing Heritage with Experience Excellence

The Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden offers a refined blend of culture, gastronomy, wellness, and business facilities.

Guests can savor French- and European-inspired cuisine with regional flair at Café de l’Europe, enjoy an intimate speakeasy atmosphere at the Auerhuhn Lounge Bar, or take in panoramic city views with Mediterranean dishes and signature cocktails at the Luiza Rooftop Terrace & Bar.

Wellness seekers will find a 1,300-square-meter space at The Vault Spa & Suites, inspired by Baden-Baden’s Roman bathing tradition. Spread over two levels, it features saunas, a steam room, an indoor pool, fitness facilities, private spa suites, and personalized treatments—some set in the former vault rooms of a historic bank.

For business and events, the hotel offers five multifunctional rooms equipped with the latest conferencing technology, ideal for high-end meetings and receptions. The experience is rounded off with 700 square meters of curated retail space, including Germany’s first Porsche Studio, where visitors can explore the brand and customize their dream car.

About H World Group Limited

Headquartered in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179) is a leading global hospitality company with a diversified portfolio including Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, HanTing, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, among others. The Group emphasizes asset-light operations, digital innovation, and strategic brand development to drive sustainable international growth.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

About Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden

Awakening a Grand Tradition: Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof begins a new chapter in its storied legacy, blending rich heritage with modern transformation. As the birthplace of the Steigenberger brand, this historic grand hotel embodies refined elegance and impeccable service in the heart of Baden-Baden. With 126 exquisitely designed rooms, suites and apartments, it offers the perfect retreat for today’s sophisticated leisure seekers, balancing classic charm with contemporary flair.

More than a hotel, the Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof is a celebration of hospitality at its finest. Every guest is treated to an individual and unforgettable experience, thanks to a team that excels in personalized service. Whether for a relaxing getaway, a business journey or a momentous celebration, every detail is carefully crafted to make your stay truly exceptional. The luxury and grand hotel is run by Feuring Hotelconsulting under the umbrella of the Steigenberger Icons brand.



Steigenberger Icon Europäischer Hof Baden-Baden – Guest Room (Junior Suite)

