‘Hearts break’ as West Coast veteran Elliot Yeo suffers a groin injury in clash against Port Adelaide

West Coast veteran Elliot Yeo is staring down the barrel of more time on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in Sunday’s clash against Port Adelaide.

The tough midfielder was one of his side’s best in the first half with four crunching tackles and a goal, but played no further part after the long break.

Yeo cut a dejected figure at the back of the bench with the club confirming it was a groin injury.

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“Your heart breaks for Elliot Yeo,” Kelli Underwood said on Fox Footy.

Former Port Adelaide coach Hinkley hoped it was precautionary.

“You’d love him to get a run at it for a good period of time,” Hinkley said

“Let’s hope for his sake it’s just precautionary and they are looking after him.”

The latest injury continues a nightmare run for the 32-year-old, who has a long history of groin injuries.

Yeo has managed just 59 over the past six seasons due to a series of different injuries.

He missed the entire 2025 campaign due to an ankle injury, but bounced back to feature in the club’s opening two matches this season.

And despite being on managed minutes, he had been among his side’s best in the season-opening loss to Gold Coast and breakthrough win over North Melbourne.

Yeo is contracted until the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide also had their own injury issues with key defender Esava Ratugolea’s day ending early with a knee injury.

Ratugolea limped off early in the third quarter, briefly returned to the field, before coming off again and having ice applied to his right knee.

More to come …

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