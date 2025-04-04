POIPET, Cambodia, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This April, experience the next level of Songkran celebration at the HEAVEN747 Songkran Festival 2025 — the first-ever Songkran Festival hosted aboard a real Boeing 747 aircraft. From April 13-15, 2025, the heart of New Poipet, Cambodia will turn into an electrifying party zone, welcoming thousands of festivalgoers to one of the most unique EDM Music Festivals in the world.



HEAVEN 747 Songkran Festival 2025: The World’s First Songkran Festival on a Boeing 747 Lands in New Poipet, Cambodia

The HEAVEN 747 Songkran Festival blends the cultural spirit of Songkran Festival with modern entertainment and world-class electronic dance music. This extraordinary event will feature top international DJs, cutting-edge light shows, and the iconic 360° water zone around the Boeing 747, creating an unforgettable festival experience in Poipet, Cambodia.

Festival Highlights:

International EDM Music Festival performances

performances Exclusive party zone on a Boeing 747

360° water zone & immersive light shows

Drone shows, fireworks & the special “RO Rain” experience

DJ Lineup:

13 April 2025 : BOTCASH / DUBVISION / TTINA / H2H / NEIL / BVZSERX / QUEENNARA / MIIU

BOTCASH / DUBVISION / TTINA / H2H / NEIL / BVZSERX / QUEENNARA / MIIU 14 April 2025 : RAYRAY / BEAUZ / SURA / JAY SCHEMA & MC BOOMER / KANSHRIYA / SUNDAY SUNDAE / BUBBLEPAINT

RAYRAY / BEAUZ / SURA / JAY SCHEMA & MC BOOMER / KANSHRIYA / SUNDAY SUNDAE / BUBBLEPAINT 15 April 2025 : VINAI / WUKONG / KERTY / I33 / NEIL / ZARAGIFT / DAISY & MC BIZZO

Ticket Options:

FREE Zone: Free entry to the Songkran Festival in New Poipet

Free entry to the VIP Zone: 7,470 THB (for 4 guests, 3-day access)

(for 4 guests, 3-day access) VVIP Zone: Premium package with exclusive privileges

Premium package with exclusive privileges Buy your ticket today at www.theconcert.com / The Concert Application

Join the world’s first Songkran Festival on a Boeing 747 and celebrate in style at the HEAVEN747 EDM Music Festival in New Poipet, Cambodia.

