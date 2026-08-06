Herbalgy Trophy Ignites Hong Kong as Football Fever Sweeps the City

Juventus Defeat Chelsea FC 1–0

“Goal-Getter Giveaway” Opens the Door to World-Class Football1, While 5 Children Fulfil Their Dreams as Player Mascots

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Herbalgy Trophy: Chelsea FC vs Juventus, the headline of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 proudly presented by Pain Management Expert, Herbalgy, concluded successfully last night at Kai Tak Stadium. As football fever continues to sweep the world following this summer’s FIFA World Cup, excitement in Hong Kong reached another high as two of Europe’s most iconic clubs met on Hong Kong soil. Thousands of passionate supporters filled Kai Tak Stadium to witness an unforgettable night of elite football. Juventus claimed a 1–0 victory over Chelsea FC, while Edon Zhegrova was named Herbalgy Trophy Man of the Match after an outstanding display.



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Returning as the title sponsor of the Hong Kong Football Festival for the second consecutive year, Herbalgy continues its commitment to bringing world-class sporting experiences to Hong Kong, bringing people together through football while supporting the development of local sports culture.

Football Fever Continues Across the City

To share the excitement with even more football fans, Herbalgy once again launched its citywide “Goal-Getter Giveaway”, giving away 1,000 tickets to the Herbalgy Trophy and Chelsea Open Training through participating retailers across Hong Kong. With prizes worth over HK$1 million, the campaign gave lucky winners the opportunity to experience world-class football up close1, from watching Chelsea train to cheering alongside thousands of fans at Kai Tak Stadium on match day.

From witnessing Chelsea FC’s open training session to experiencing the electric atmosphere at Kai Tak Stadium on match day, lucky winners enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime football journey alongside thousands of passionate supporters. Together, these unforgettable experiences helped bring the excitement of world-class football to every corner of Hong Kong.

Dreams Come True for Five Young Angels

Beyond creating unforgettable moments for football fans, Herbalgy remains committed to making a positive impact on the community. This year, the brand invited five children supported by Community Med Care to take part in the Herbalgy Trophy as player mascots. Three walked onto the pitch with Chelsea, while the other two accompanied Juventus, enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience in front of thousands of spectators.

Standing side by side with world-renowned footballers on one of Hong Kong’s biggest sporting stages was far more than a pre-match ceremony, it was a dream come true for each child. Through this meaningful initiative, Herbalgy hopes to inspire young people to pursue their dreams while sharing the joy, passion and positive values that sport brings to the community.

Celebrating 27 Years of Herbalgy Through Sport

As Herbalgy celebrates its 27th anniversary, the brand remains dedicated to promoting healthier living while supporting the long-term development of sport in Hong Kong. Through international football sponsorships, large-scale consumer campaigns and meaningful community initiatives, Herbalgy continues to create opportunities for Hongkongers to experience world-class sporting events while encouraging healthier and more active lifestyles.

From the “Goal-Getter Giveaway”, Chelsea FC Open Training and the Herbalgy Trophy to the Player Mascot Programme, Herbalgy has brought football closer to fans across the city while strengthening the connection between sport and the community.

Looking ahead, Herbalgy will continue to combine the wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine with modern scientific research to develop trusted pain management solutions, while supporting more major sporting and community initiatives that empower Hongkongers to live healthier, more active lives.

1 Goal-Getter Giveaway – Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 61362-4

2 The promotion is subject to terms and conditions. In the event of any dispute, Herbalgy reserves the right of final decision.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of ‘focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms’ and the principle of ‘viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues’.

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known ‘Herbalgy’ brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands ‘Touch Cool’, ‘Herbalgy’, and ‘Tibet Red’, which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from impaired circulation of blood and Qi in urban lifestyles. All products mentioned in this press release are registered proprietary Chinese medicines. Their statutory indications are based on the labels approved by the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:

Website: https://herbalgy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Herbalgy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herbalgyhk/

Media Inquiries:

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Marketing and Sales Department

Phone: (852) 2380 9555

Email: cs@herbalgy.com

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SORTIE Agency Limited

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