HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League: Counter-Strike 2 Tournament Champions Secure Place in Esports World Cup

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia’s premier multi-title esports tournament hosted by Asia’s leading esports company Hero Esports, has announced that champions of the ACL Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Tournament will secure a spot at the Esports World Cup.

ACL CS2 Tournament is the only Tier 1 event of CS2 within the Asia region and participated in the Valve Regional Standings. The total prize pool of the event amounts to $300,000, of which the champion will take home $100,000. The ACL CS2 will be an all-offline event, with the Grand Finals being hosted in Shanghai.

In addition to CS2, the ACL recently announced that the champion of the ACL Honor of Kings Tournament will gain direct entry to the Esports World Cup. This follows the hugely successful 2024 KPL Grand Finals, which was co-organized by Hero Esports and Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group and had a total prize pool of $9.8 million.

The Esports World Cup stands as the world’s largest esports competition, boasting the largest prize pool in esports history which exceeds $60 million. Direct entry to the EWC serves as a significant motivation for all the competing teams in the ACL and is testament to the continued collaboration between the ACL, Hero Esports and the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Jonny Wang, CEO of the Asian Champions League, said: “We are very excited about the increasingly close relationship between the ACL and Esports World Cup, which is testament to the ACL’s ability to provide a platform for some of the world’s best esports teams based in Asia and enable them to excel on the global stage. We look forward to working with the Hero Esports team to organize our upcoming tournaments, as we continue to progress our shared ambition to grow both the Asian and international esports ecosystems.”

Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports, said: “Hero Esports created the Asian Champions League to bridge the gap between international tournaments and regional leagues, providing a clearer pathway for talented teams to compete on the global stage. The ACL’s continued collaboration with the Esports World Cup is an example of this vision becoming a reality, and it also represents Hero Esports’ commitment to shaping and empowering esports globally.”

The ACL CS2 Tournament is structured into four distinct stages: Open Qualifiers (China), Closed Qualifiers (Asia), Playoffs and Grand Finals.

The Open Qualifiers (China) are scheduled to run from February 15 to April 13, featuring the Rookie Stage and the Rookie Advanced Stage. This inclusive phase welcomes teams from all backgrounds in China to register and participate, bridging the gap between professional and aspiring players.

Following this, the top four teams from the Open Qualifiers (China) will advance to the Closed Qualifiers (Asia) and compete with the direct invite teams ranked from 5th to 16th in VRS in Asia. The Closed Qualifiers (Asia) will take place from April 17 to April 27, following a format that includes a mix of BO1 and BO3 double elimination matches.

The Playoffs will be held from May 6 to 11, where the top four teams from the Closed Qualifiers (Asia) will meet the direct invite teams ranked from 1st to 4th in VRS from the Asia Region. The Playoffs will follow a format of BO3 double elimination.

The Grand Finals are scheduled on May 16. The two winners from each bracket in the Playoffs will compete for the championship, while the second-place teams from each bracket will compete for third place.

