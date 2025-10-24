HICC Pet® Launches Oral & Eye Care Gels: Enhancing Daily Routines for Healthier, Happier Pets

Elevating Everyday Pet Lifestyles

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For today’s pet parents, caring for their companions isn’t just routine—it’s an expression of love woven into everyday life. From morning cuddles to evening walks, pets influence the rhythm of daily life. That’s why HICC Pet, a U.S. pet care brand trusted by veterinarians, introduces its new Oral Care Gel and Eye Relief Gel. Both rinse-free formulas are powered by Hypochlorous Acid, known for its cleaning and deodorizing properties, and are designed to help pet parents manage essential pet hygiene needs with ease and consistency in their everyday life.

Oral Care Made Simple

Brushing a pet’s teeth isn’t always easy—but it doesn’t have to be stressful. HICC Pet’s Oral Care Gel supports oral health while remaining gentle and free from harsh chemicals. This rinse-free solution is simple to use and fits easily into any daily pet care routine, making oral hygiene a hassle-free habit. Whether it’s a busy morning, care on the go, or a calm evening at home, pets can have fresher breath and cleaner mouths anytime, anywhere.

Gentle, Comforting Eye Care

Pets’ eyes are delicate, and HICC Pet’s Eye Relief provides an easy and soothing solution. The gel helps protect against irritants, calm discomfort, and gently clean tear stains and discharge. While offering lasting protection, the formula is gentle on sensitive eyes and supports the skin’s natural recovery. Suitable for both dogs and cats, the Eye Relief Gel makes eye care a stress-free part of everyday pet care routines.

Everyday Care, Elevated Lifestyle

With the launch of Oral Care Gel and Eye Relief Gel, HICC Pet takes the guesswork out of oral and eye care through easy-to-use at-home wellness solutions. Powered by trusted Hypochlorous Acid, the gels help manage hygiene in two of the most sensitive areas—offering a routine that feels gentle for pets and approachable for pet parents. These innovations reflect a growing shift in how pets are cared for, where routine maintenance becomes a meaningful part of daily life. Together, they support the everyday habits that help nurture healthier, happier pets—and the people who love them.

Industry partners can explore the new Oral and Eye Care Gels with the HICC Pet APAC team at the Singapore Vet Show, taking place October 24–25, where these lifestyle-focused innovations will be officially showcased.

Contact： marketing.sg@hiccpet.com

