HICC Pet® Launches Pet Care Academy of Magic at Pet Show Hong Kong 2025

Transforming Pet Care into a Magical Adventure: HICC Pet® offers spa-like grooming and healthcare while educating pet owners on maintaining their pets’ wellness.

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From February 6 to 9, 2025, the HICC Pet brand is showcasing its groundbreaking grooming and healthcare products at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during the Pet Show Hong Kong 2025. Known as a leader in pet healthcare, HICC Pet presents its flagship product lines of fermented coconut oil and hypochlorous acid (HOCl). The booth, themed Pet Care Academy of Magic, immerses visitors in a whimsical experience unlike any other. Guests witness firsthand the exceptional pet grooming care provided by HICC Pet’s products for their furry companions while capturing memorable photos at the interactive photo booth.

As a significant industry event, the Pet Show Hong Kong features numerous renowned pet food and supplies brands. HICC Pet provides exciting discounts and social media engagement activities and giveaways, welcoming pet lovers to join an unforgettable experience at the show.



HICC Pet Showcasing Innovation at Pet Show Hong Kong 2025

Pet-Owner Interaction Reimagined: Magical Academy Brings Fun to Pet Care

HICC Pet upholds the mantra that “convenient solutions lead to happy, healthier pets.” The booth features seven interactive areas where customers explore the latest in fermented coconut oil grooming and HOCl wellness products. Demonstrations and trials will be available in a spa-like pet grooming service area at the booth.

Each of HICC Pet’s featured products targets specific pet needs, including eye, oral, ear, skin, coat, and anal gland care. This precise categorization allows pet owners to select the ideal products based on their pets’ health requirements. In line with HICC Pet’s mission for high-quality, convenient cleaning care solutions, the booth includes dedicated cat grooming and dog grooming zones, ensuring tailored product recommendations. The magic unfolds as pets sparkle after using products that prioritize convenience and care. To capture these enchanted moments, visitors take photos on the magical throne set up for pet parents and their fur friends. Since its inception, HICC Pet has been committed to developing convenient, safe, and high-quality products at affordable prices, enhancing the lives of busy and professional pet parents. At Pet Show Hong Kong 2025, visitors enjoy a 10% discount on all products and participate in fun social media activities and other giveaways at the booth including spin-the-wheel contests to win merchandise and sample packs. HICC Pet injects fresh energy into the pet grooming industry by blending professionalism with fun, turning traditional marketing practices into enjoyable experiences.

Creating Convenient, Safe, and High-Quality Solutions for Elevated Pet Care

HICC Pet, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, is a leader in pet health and focuses on improving the lives of pets and their owners through innovative, safe, and high-quality solutions. The hypochlorous acid product line is powered by an exclusive pure HOCl technology, while the grooming line utilizes proprietary CocoPlex™ fermented coconut oil technology to gently clean and nourish pets’ skin and coat.

HICC Pet offers a comprehensive range of grooming products designed for canine and feline health care, serving as a holistic complement to vet care, supporting pets from nose to tail. While continuing to ensure all products are veterinarian-recommended, HICC Pet has recently launched a long-term collaboration with Dr. Lindsey Wendt, a respected U.S. veterinarian, to emphasize the scientific backing of their offerings.

HICC Pet delivers simple and pure healthcare for dogs and cats, with safe, natural ingredients that are gentle even for pets with sensitive skin. From coconut oil grooming glove wipes and HOCl sprays to travel-sized wipes and dual-sided finger glove designs, HICC Pet redefines the pet grooming product industry. By maintaining a relentless focus on research and development, HICC Pet simplifies pet care while providing solutions that support pet health, allowing owners to enjoy more quality time with their canine and feline friends.

HICC Pet has been recognized with the 2024 Favorite Pet Brand Award by MoCity Hong Kong, following two consecutive years of receiving the Pet Business Award in the U.S., highlighting the increasing recognition of the brand both locally and internationally.

HICC Pet: Guided by Love, Dedicated to Pets

The Pet Show Hong Kong promotes values of “caring for animals, respecting life, and advocating for healthy pet ownership,” a mission that echoes HICC Pet’s founding purpose. In the cold winter of 2020, founder Kevin rescued a stray cat enduring a harsh life on the streets. Her presence sparked Kevin’s passion for developing high-quality and safe products that prioritize natural, gentle ingredients, free from toxins and alcohol. That little kitty, named Chestnut, now serves as the brand’s Chief Executive Cat. To support more pets in need, HICC Pet partners with Pawsitive Alliance in Washington, USA as a title sponsor, making annual donations to reduce pet overpopulation and promote adoption.

Now a global company with offices in the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, HICC Pet aims to provide innovative wellness care for cats and dogs to pet owners around the world.

For more information, please visit https://hiccpet.com/

HICC Inc., 777 108th Ave NE, Suite 2240, Bellevue, WA 98004

Please note that the information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. The content shared here should not be considered professional veterinary advice.

CONTACT: marketing@hiccpet.com

Source