HKTVmall Thankful 2026 Offers Selected products from about 22% of the original price

Daily storewide discounts from popular merchants — as low as 50% off

29 merchants offer storewide discounts again at the same time

(Promotion period: 12 October – 12 November 2026)

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — To thank customers for their long-standing support, HKTVmall will run HKTVmall Thankful 2026 from 12 October to 12 November 2026, with two main offers:



HKTVmall will hold HKTVmall Thankful 2026 from 12 October to 12 November 2026, with a wide range of offers and discounts.

Hit 1: Brand Thank You Days — one merchant storewide discount each day

During the promotion, HKTVmall brings together popular brands and merchants across home & furniture, toys & books, health & wellness, supermarket, skincare & beauty, and pet supplies. From 12 October to 9 November, a different merchant offers a storewide discount each day — as low as 50% off storewide, with selected spotlight products from about 22% of the original price.

Hit 2: HKTVmall Thankful 2026 Free Gift Giveaway — eight merchants take turns

Each week, two merchants give away high-value free gifts, covering 11 popular brands in total. Highlights include Colgate, Glad & Clorox, Sensodyne, Walch and Darlie toothpaste:

Spend HK$395 on designated Colgate toothpaste and receive a neck & shoulder massager, a LuLu the Piggy cooling blanket, tissues, soft drinks and laundry pods (total value over HK$1,200)

Buy 6 designated single tubes of Sensodyne toothpaste and receive a 26 cm frying pan plus dishwashing liquid, kitchen paper and other daily essentials (total value over HK$350)

Spend HK$299 on Walch & Ouji Sekken products and receive peanut oil, chicken wings and cleaning products (total value over HK$200)

Spend HK$399 on Darlie toothpaste products and receive a 24-inch suitcase, a Yohome health pot, paper products and drinks (total value over HK$800)

Free gifts are limited and available while stocks last.

Extra deal: HK$99 below-cost supermarket lucky bags

Each lucky bag is packed with popular supermarket items — rice, oil, frozen meat, seasonings, instant noodles, tissues, cleaning products and more — sold at a below-cost price. Bags worth up to HK$168 after usual discounts are all priced at HK$99, beating traditional supermarket prices. A new lucky bag launches every Monday; customers can check the current bag on the HKTVmall App or social media.

Official campaign site (detailed info to be updated on 12 October):

https://cloud.marketing.hktvmall.com/ECMKG_2026Oct_thankful_mainpromosite/

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