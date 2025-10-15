Ho Chi Minh City Strengthens Tourism Promotion at ITB Asia 2025 to Expand Reach Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is organizing the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Program in Singapore 2025, from October 14 to 19, 2025, on the occasion of ITB Asia 2025. The promotion program features a variety of vibrant and creative activities, harmoniously combining tourism promotion, product and service marketing, and the introduction of traditional culture and arts, thereby creating a strong impression of Vietnam’s tourism image.

The Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Program in Singapore introduces Vietnamese destinations, especially Ho Chi Minh City—a vibrant megacity after its merger—with its abundant and superior tourism resources, to international tourism partners, airlines, travel companies, and tourism authorities in Singapore and across Asia.

The program will also directly support and facilitate business-to-business connections for Vietnamese and Ho Chi Minh City tourism enterprises. This provides an opportunity for them to introduce the city’s distinctive and outstanding tourism products following its administrative boundary expansion, with the aim of attracting international tourists to Ho Chi Minh City. These products include MICE tourism, high-end coastal and island resort tourism, cultural and historical tourism, and culinary tourism.

The program also contributes to enhancing the capacity for organizing and promoting international tourism, thereby strengthening Ho Chi Minh City’s position on the global tourism map.

The key activities of the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Program in Singapore 2025 include:

(1) Participating and organizing the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City tourism booth at ITB Asia 2025 – Singapore from October 15 to 17, 2025, at Hall A, booth W25 with activities introducing outstanding destinations and tourism products; and expanding cooperation networks with international partners, featuring the participation of leading tourism enterprises from the city along with Vietnam Airlines. This allows domestic businesses to expand their networks and seek new partners. The booth also hosts traditional art performances, such as Ao Dai painting, to leave a strong cultural impression of Vietnam.

(2) Organizing meetings and working sessions with Singaporean tourism agencies and partners on October 17, 2025, to cooperate on developing new tourism products, connecting tours between Ho Chi Minh City and other destinations in the region, and expanding the Singaporean tourist market to Vietnam. This is also an important opportunity to seek strategic partners and invite high-quality buyers from the Singaporean market to participate in ITE HCMC 2026, contributing to the expansion of the international customer network.

(3) Attending conferences and seminars within the framework of ITB Asia 2025 from October 15 to 17, 2025 to update on new global tourism trends and new applications of advanced models to enhance competitiveness in the international market.

(4) Coordinating with the organizers of the “Vietnam Phở Festival” 2025 in Singapore from October 18 to 19, 2025, to introduce Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism to the Singaporean public.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the “Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Program in Singapore 2025 reinforces Ho Chi Minh City’s presence as a dynamic and attractive destination within the ASEAN region and on the global tourism map. This is also an opportunity for domestic and international tourism businesses to meet, exchange, and expand cooperation opportunities, jointly contributing to the sustainable development of the regional tourism industry, especially as Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, are intensifying efforts and resources to enter a new era of growth and innovation.”

