4-Metre-Tall Inflatable Gloomie Cowcat Arrives

400+ Booths Create a Summer Cat Carnival

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Exhibition Group, the “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2026” (“Expo”) officially opened today at Halls 3BCD, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai. Running for three consecutive days (July 31 to August 2), the Expo delivers a summer cat carnival combining shopping, photo opportunities, art appreciation, and interactive experiences for cat lovers.



“Hong Kong Cat Expo 2026” Opens Today

The Expo brings together local and international creative cat-themed art, products, trendy toys, and lifestyle goods, creating the perfect shopping and leisure destination for cat lovers. This year’s Expo features over 400 booths and 185 exhibitors, scaling up once again. The theme this year is “Wild West Cowcat,” with LeonLollipop’s iconic Gloomie cats and friends appearing in western cowboy and cactus-inspired outfits. The venue also features a 4-metre-tall inflatable figure as the iconic photo spot for the entire event. The Expo also offers a series of exciting activities and themed zones, including the brand-new Immersive Photo Experience, the “Meow’s Gallery” and “Cat COLLEX” art zones, the CFA Championship Cat Show X Summer Fun Show, and “MoCity x Cat Expo — Cats on the Big Screen.”

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr. Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Hon. Shiu Ka-fai, Member of the CPPCC National Committee and Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Wholesale and Retail); Dr. Mary Chow, Senior Veterinary Officer (Animal Business and Technical Matters) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department; Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association; Ms. Phebe Lo, Chairman of Hong Kong Black Cat Club; Dr. Michael Chan, Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing; Mr. George Lee, Vice President, Business Development, Mastercard; LeonLollipop, Oil painting and Mural artist; Ms. Yoko Tsang, Cat Lover Ambassador and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said: “After years of evolution, the “Hong Kong Cat Expo” has transcended the traditional pet consumer exhibition, elevating itself into Hong Kong’s most eye-catching and highly anticipated city-level cat-themed event of the summer. Today, the Expo’s audience is no longer limited to cat owners, but extends to the broader public who love pets, appreciate cultural and creative arts, and seek quality lifestyle experiences. This year, we are integrating culture and experiential elements into the event, bringing together cat-themed paintings, sculptures, designer toys, and other creative art pieces from home and abroad — leveraging Hong Kong’s position as an exhibition hub to radiate across the Greater Bay Area and even the Asia-Pacific market.”

Hong Kong’s pet industry (cat) continues to grow, with the market size exceeding HK$6 billion annually. An earlier survey revealed that cat ownership expenses in Hong Kong continue to climb, with the average monthly spending reaching HK$2,062, a 2.8% year-on-year increase — a new record high, with the high-spending segment continuing to expand. Data further shows that cats adopted during the pandemic when residents were staying home have now entered middle age — the “4–7 years old” age group rose significantly from 20.8% in 2024 to 28.2%. Cat aging has become one of the core factors driving spending increases after economic conditions, and the “Cat Silver Economy” is rapidly taking shape. Hongkongers are not only willing to invest more in medical and healthcare resources for aging cats but are also actively pursuing improvements in their cats’ overall quality of life, driving sustained growth in demand for premium pet health products and services. The “Cat Silver Economy” will serve as a key engine powering market growth over the coming years.

Brand-New Immersive Photo Experience Journeys Through Old Hong Kong — Mandycat Opera House Installation Debuts

Apart from pet products, to further promote creative and cultural development, this year’s Expo continues to introduce trendy toys and creative art products. The brand-new Immersive Photo Experience features multiple nostalgic Hong Kong scenes including a traditional Chinese medicine cabinet pharmacy, clock wall, old-school hair salon, and classic neighbourhood store, where visiting cats can transform into Exclusive Cat Store Managers for unique photo opportunities with their owners, journeying together through old Hong Kong. Renowned local illustrator Mandycat has also specially created the Mandycat Opera House, a brand-new art installation inspired by the theme of an opera house, presenting a unique fusion of culture and creativity for a refreshing photo experience.

Art Zones Gather 30 Local and International Artists — Presenting Diverse Feline Aesthetics

The venue features two major art zones — “Meow’s Gallery” and “Cat COLLEX” — in collaboration with several local galleries, including Artaflo Collective and BLINK Gallery, exhibiting cat-themed works by approximately 30 artists from China, France, Japan, India, Russia, Malaysia, and more. The works span paintings, sculptures, and designer blind box collectibles, presented in various media such as fabric art, ceramics, pure copper, and wood carving, offering a rich tapestry of feline aesthetics.

BLINK Gallery’s curation this year centres on “Love, Life, and Contemporary Eastern Aesthetics,” bringing together 12 local and international contemporary artists in an exhibition merging traditional aesthetics with modern sentiment and technological interaction. Participating artists include contemporary ink artist TK Chan, who combines AR technology with ink wash painting — visitors can scan artworks with their phones to unlock animated visuals and interactive games; contemporary art master Poon Kwing Wing (Shui Wo Tin); the first-ever intergenerational pairing of Kwan Ka Leung and his mother Cheng Yee Chu; Korean fine-line and embroidery artist Jihea Park; Indonesian artists Erica Hestu Wahyuni and Aslam Tabah; local watercolour artist Cheung Man Yee with a new Hong Kong local culture series; emerging artists Yu Lai Ting and Li Wing Sze who works in ceramics; veteran oil painter Ma Chuen; and contemporary ink artist Albert Chung. The gallery also launches the “Wild West Cowcat” limited-edition art merchandise range including coin purses, coasters, and pins.

CFA Championship Cat Show Introduces Open Rings for the First Time — Century-Old Treasures on Display

The Expo features a rich programme of activities. The Hong Kong Black Cat Club presents the CFA Championship Cat Show X Summer Fun Show, with a total of 10 rings across two days, where participating cats are independently judged by international judges according to American CFA competition rules. This year specially features 2 additional rings open to all cats regardless of breed or registration, aiming to promote cat-loving culture and encourage owners to take excellent care of their cats, creating a unique summer cat beauty pageant. The Expo has also secured a special loan from the American CFA featuring rare treasures with over 100 years of history, including the Best in Show rosette from New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden Cat Show and a selection of exquisite cat show garments — a rare opportunity for cat lovers to witness a century of heritage from the international cat world. Meanwhile, “MoCity x Cat Expo — Cats on the Big Screen” will display beautiful photos of cats submitted by their owners, and cat lovers can bring their cats to the venue for memorable photos in front of the big screen. The award ceremony will be held on August 2, 2026, featuring awards including Most Popular, Cutest, Funniest, and Most Beautiful Cat.

Popular Exhibitors Gather — Rich Selection of Pet Products and Creative Goods

This year’s Expo brings together many popular and creative pet brands, offering a wide variety of choices for pet owners. Those focused on daily pet wellness can look to Pawsome Wellness Limited (Booth 3C-F30), featuring Japanese Red Reishi mushroom cat treats made from human-grade ingredients to fundamentally improve pets’ constitution, with a special exhibition offer of $100 for one-minute-all-you-can-pack. Vipets (Booth 3C-E01) brings the French brand “Pupu Egg” fun snack DIY kit specially designed for pets — simply add water and stir to create fresh treats containing 96% animal protein, healthy with no additives. Cat owners seeking feeding convenience can check out joywood life (Booth 3D-C08), offering the world’s first squeeze-and-serve cheese paste, lactose-free and salt-free, a convenient new snack option. Eco-conscious owners can look to Lotux International (Booth 3B-K37), featuring the world’s first lotus fibre cat litter with 99% odour elimination, flushable and biodegradable for eco-friendly efficiency. Those wanting new toys for their cats can visit ONEMORE CONSULTANTS LIMITED (Booth 3C-J25), offering New Zealand wool handmade cat toys including cigarette-shaped kick toys and XXL cotton swabs, naturally cured with catnip to make them irresistible. Cat lovers who treasure creative collectibles should not miss Mandycat (Booth 3C-Z23), debuting the brand-new cat book “Without Cats, I Am Not Me” and limited-edition merchandise, with a special “MandyCat Draws Your Cat” live illustration session. Those who enjoy handmade crafts should not miss “Meow Workshop” (Booth 3C-J75), offering various workshop experiences including mosaic cat keychains, painted plaster figures, pearl shell jewellery, Worry Stone painting, and 3D textured magnet art, allowing visitors to create their own cat-themed handmade keepsakes on the spot.

Attendees can also participate in the Mastercard Lucky Draw “Scratch Card.” During the exhibition, for every single receipt of HK$250 spent at designated booths with a Mastercard, customers will receive one lucky draw entry; HK$500 entitles two entries, and so on, with a maximum of 10 entries per receipt. Only printed receipts are accepted. Participants can redeem scratch cards at the lucky draw counter and find out instantly if they have won. Prizes include round-trip tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, with over 3,000 prizes worth over HK$150,000 in total. (Trade Promotion Competition Licence No: 61648, 61649; Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.) In addition, attendees who register on-site as EGGO members can instantly receive a Gloomie-style cowboy hair clip. Attendees who “Like” the “Hong Kong Cat Expo” Facebook page and follow on Instagram can get a free pair of cat ear headbands (daily limited to 4,000 pieces, while stocks last).

Hong Kong Cat Expo 2026

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong’s renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the “Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience,” “ESG Commendation Awards,” and “Innovative Exhibition Planning,” recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

This press release is distributed by Market Hubs Holdings Limited.

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