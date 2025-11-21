“Hong Kong Outdoor and Sport Expo 2025 cum Sportival Asia” Officially Opens

Over 50 Competitions and Experience Activities

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Exhibition Group, the “Hong Kong Outdoor and Sport Expo 2025 cum Sportival Asia” opens today and runs until November 23 (Friday to Sunday) at Hall 3BCDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Building on the nationwide enthusiasm for the 15th National Games and creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere ahead of the upcoming 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics Games, the Expo comprehensively showcases the latest trends in outdoor sports and related products. Exhibits cover a wide range of sports equipment, gear, hiking and camping supplies, and sports therapy products, creating an all-encompassing outdoor and sports lifestyle carnival for the public and industry professionals alike.



The opening ceremony was officiated by Prof. Herman Hu, Hong Kong deputies to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Vice-President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Mr. Alvin Chiu, Political Assistant to the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Mastercard Hong Kong and Macau, Mr. Heung Pak Wing, Vice Chairman of the China Hong Kong Shoot Boxing Association, Mr. Wong Tsan, Principal of the Hong Kong Fencing School, Mr. Lok Yau Lung, Chairman of Golf Lifestyle, Mr. Terence Au, Business-School Partnership Programme Partner and Marketing Director of Ming Pao Newspaper Limited, Mr. Eric Cheung, CEO of the Sportival Asia, Mr. Kenny Ho, Ambassador of the Active Ageing Zone and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group.

This year is pivotal for Hong Kong’s sports development. At the 15th National Games, the Hong Kong team sent its largest-ever delegation of 602 athletes participating in 28 events, achieving outstanding results with 9 golds, 2 silvers, and 8 bronzes. To sustain this momentum, the Hong Kong Judo Team immediately transitioned to the “Asian Judo Open Hong Kong 2025,” which is being held concurrently at the Expo starting today. This tournament has attracted 161 athletes from 18 teams, including Australia, Mongolia, and South Korea, competing in 14 categories. The Hong Kong team has dispatched 30 elite athletes to compete on home turf, aiming for strong finishes to close the season and pave the way for next year’s Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group, stated: “We hope the Expo and the Sportival Asia will serve as a community platform to extend the spirit of the Hong Kong team’s success at the National Games. We want that spirit to move beyond the podium and truly enter communities, schools, and every household, further promoting the popularization of sports and industry development. This year, we are also hosting the international-level ‘Asian Judo Open Hong Kong 2025,’ attracting 18 overseas teams, which further elevates Hong Kong’s international sporting image. Additionally, with the continued development of the ‘Silver Economy,’ the demand for sports among seniors is rising. Innovative gerontech products are emerging as a key growth point for the future.”

The “Sportival Asia“ is being held in a pilot mode this year, making the HKCEC the first venue for such a large-scale comprehensive indoor sports competition. Its debut has received enthusiastic support from over 20 sports organizations. At the launch ceremony, the official establishment of the “Sportival Asia” Organizing Committee was announced. Mr. Eric Cheung, CEO of the Executive Committee, remarked: “The Sportival Asia will further drive sports development, promoting the integration of the local sports industry with education, technology, and mass participation. We aim to gradually form a true ecosystem and realize the vision of ‘Sports for All.’ The festival will be held annually, featuring various on-site trials, competitions, and demonstrations, providing diverse experiences for citizens and building an indoor sports platform based in Hong Kong, connected to the Greater Bay Area, and facing Asia.”

The inaugural Sportival Asia features numerous on-site sport experience, including fencing, cycling, balance bikes, penny-farthings, table tennis, pickleball, and darts. Simultaneously, over 50 competitions and demonstrations will be held, such as the Greater Bay Korfball Championship 2025, Asian Fencing Club League Grand Final 2025, Asian Judo Open Hong Kong 2025, HKTTF Exhibition Cup Table Tennis Competition, Soft Tip Darts Competition, HKFEW 15th Teachers’ Sports Festival Darts Competition, the Jockey Club “Jump Rope Together!” Rope Skipping Scheme (with over 60 participating schools), the EF Hong Kong Youth Shoot Boxing Competition, and Hong Kong Boxing Championship belt matches. These events allow the public to experience the charm of different sports firsthand, further promoting the concept of ‘Sports for All’.

In recent years, golf in Hong Kong has developed rapidly, with an increasingly complete supply chain from international tournaments to the National Games. The “1st HK Golf Show” makes its debut at the HKCEC this year, gathering numerous international and local golf brands. It showcases golf balls, bags, apparel, accessories, and training equipment, while also covering services related to golf platforms, tourism, finance, and insurance. A special putting challenge zone allows visitors to try the sport, with prizes for successful challenges. A golf fashion show will also be held, bringing high-end golf apparel to the runway.

In response to the government’s “Silver Economy” policy, the organizers designated the opening day, November 21, as “Silver Friday.” A series of sports competitions and interactive experiences tailored for the elderly were held, including the “Senior Darts Invitational,” “Senior Boxing & Combat Sports Demonstration,” and the “HKCEC Table Tennis Senior Cup.” A new “Active Ageing Zone” allows seniors to experience the latest VR sports equipment, enjoying the fun of exercise through technology to improve physical and mental health.

To honor the selfless dedication of physical education teachers in nurturing Hong Kong’s future sports elites, the “Hong Kong Physical Education Teacher Awards 2025,” organized by Exhibition Group and co-organized by Ming Pao, is being held during the Expo. The event aims to recognize teachers who actively promote physical education, affirming their professionalism and emphasizing their vital role in passing on positive sports energy and discovering talent.

Exhibition Group previously announced the launch of the new “Point2Purchase Consumption Vouchers,” which was successfully piloted at the “Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn” and “In-Home Expo 2025 Autumn” in September. The Group continues to partner with The Club (under HKT) to implement this scheme at the current Expo. Over 4 million The Club members can convert accumulated points into exhibition-exclusive consumption vouchers via the app, redeem physical vouchers at a designated counter at the venue, and use them immediately at participating booths. This initiative further promotes “local consumption,” creating a win-win situation for exhibitors and consumers.

