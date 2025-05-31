Hosting a cookout? Don’t forget these 20 outdoor party essentials

For nighttime gatherings, it’s helpful when you can actually, you know, see what you’re grilling. That’s where these handy lights come in — their magnetic bases can be stuck to the hood of your grill for a little illumination, and their bendy necks can be adjusted as needed. Batteries are included, and these bestsellers can also be used for auto repairs, camping and the like.

“These lights work great!” exclaimed a fan. “I use them when I barbecue, and with the sun going down early now, they really help. The magnet is really strong, so they stick to my barbecue to keep the grill lit up, and the LEDs are nice and bright. They come in a case, which I thought was really cool so I don’t misplace them. These lights are also good for working on the car at night.”

