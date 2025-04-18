Hotel Oriental Express Debuts in the Heart of Kagoshima’s Tenmonkan District!

～New 13-Story Property Offers Comfortable Stays, Scenic Dining, and Signature Japanese Hospitality!～

KAGOSHIMA, Japan , April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hotel Oriental Express Kagoshima Tenmonkan officially opened today (April 15, 2025) in the heart of Kagoshima’s largest downtown district. Just a five-minute drive from Kagoshima Chuo Station and 55 minutes by bus from Kagoshima Airport, the hotel offers a convenient and comfortable stay as a base for business travelers, tourists, and leisure guests alike.



Hotel Oriental Express Kagoshima Tenmonkan

The 13-story hotel features 165 guest rooms in a variety of styles with thoughtfully designed amenities for extended stays. Guests can unwind in a spacious public bath infused with artificial carbonated spring water—long valued in Japan for its calming and restorative properties. Additional facilities include a fitness room and a convenient on-site laundry. In the lobby where a lush green wall creates a calming atmosphere, you can find a 24-hour welcome service of freshly ground coffee and a wide variety of teas.

Located on the top floor, BLUE KITCHEN and SOLID BAR offer sweeping views of Sakurajima and Kinko Bay. Inspired by the vibrant blues of Kagoshima’s sky and sea, BLUE KITCHEN serves a breakfast buffet featuring 40 different dishes. The menu blends classic morning staples with local favorites—Chicken Rice, Deep-Fried Sweet Potato, and Sakurajima Chicken—while inventive options like Chicken Rice Pho-Style, Build-Your-Own Pancakes, and Croffle Benedict bring a creative twist to the start of your day.

SOLID BAR offers a warm, inviting atmosphere with natural wood accents and a front-row view of the “Blue Hour,” when the sky and sea merge in soft twilight hues. Guests can unwind as the bartender crafts each drink with care, from local shochu and seasonal fruit cocktails to mocktails and premium whiskeys—setting the stage for an evening of relaxed conversation and connection.

Hotel Oriental Express blends peace of mind, safety, hospitality, quality, and beauty based on its brand concept “Essence of Nippon”. As the fifth Oriental Express brand hotel, the Kagoshima Tenmonkan property aims to be a welcoming hub connecting travelers with the city, its people, and its culture and enriching every stay with a distinctly local touch.

https://tenmonkan.hotelorientalexpress.com/

Abo ut Oriental Hotels & Resorts

Oriental Hotels & Resorts, operated by Hotel Management Japan, is distinguished by its dedication to providing guests with unique and memorable accommodation experiences. The franchise, which includes the sub-brands “Oriental Hotel” and “Hotel Oriental Express”, operates 16 hotels throughout Japan, totaling 4,169 guest rooms. The brand focuses on creating distinctive experiences by establishing hotels that become integral parts of the local community and serve as tourist destinations in their own right.

The CLUB ORIENTAL loyalty program is an added advantage for guests, offering a selection of attractive benefits and exclusive plans without any admission or membership fees, further enhancing the guest experience.

Ab out Hotel Management Japan

Hotel Management Japan, Co., Ltd, has a robust portfolio of 24 hotels (7,671 rooms) in Japan and a workforce of 3,370 employees. In addition to their proprietary brands Oriental Hotel and Hotel Oriental Express, they also operate a variety of international brands such as Hilton, Sheraton, and Hotel Nikko. (Information as of April 2025.)

