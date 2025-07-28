Monday, July 28, 2025
How the ultra wealthy travel in Madrid

Madrid welcomes 10 million visitors every year, but only a privileged few get to experience the level of luxury often hidden behind closed doors, until now. In this episode of ‘First Class’, CNBC opens doors to hotels designed for royalty, how the uber-wealthy eat and shop, and we meet the people behind Madrid’s A-list experiences.

Located in the centre of Spain, capital Madrid welcomes more than 10 million visitors every year, but only a privileged few get to experience the level of luxury often hidden behind closed doors, until now!

In this edition of ‘First Class‘, CNBC shares an itinerary fit for the super-rich. We check in to the hotel designed for royalty, we reveal how the uber-wealthy eat and shop, and we meet the people behind Madrid’s A-list experiences.

