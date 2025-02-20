Huawei APAC Eco Partner Summit 2025: Focusing on Intelligent Ecosystem and Global Business Win-Win

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei successfully hosted the Huawei APAC Eco Partner Summit 2025 on 18 February at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), attracting over 160 ecosystem partners from more than 5 Asia Pacific countries, including 35 CXOs and 25 senior directors. 13 industry experts engaged in in-depth discussions on 8 key topics. Chin Chee Seong, President of the SME Association of Malaysia, shared valuable insights and business trends in the ASEAN market. Representatives from Trip.com, ReelShort, Tencent, Sega, The Gaming Company, Clicktouch and others collaborated to shape the future of the intelligent ecosystem.

Building an Open Ecosystem Platform for Digital Transformation

The summit highlighted culture, tourism, mobile gaming, short drama and cross-border commerce. 13 industry leaders from China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Japan shared practical case studies and experiences. Huawei also debuted its innovative triple-fold smartphone, featuring advanced hinge technology and flexible screens which attracted significant industry attention.

Lv Luping, President of Huawei Consumer BG Asia Pacific Business Department, stated, “The Asia Pacific region is a core market in Huawei’s global strategy. In 2024, Huawei’s global consumer business led the market, with significant growth in early 2025, particularly in foldable screen products. We prioritize user needs, HUAWEI AppGallery and Game Center serve millions of Huawei users daily in APAC region providing a wide range of app content and great gaming experience.” He further emphasized Huawei’s commitment to strengthening local teams, collaborating with partners and enhancing user engagement.

Empowering Chinese Enterprises for Overseas Expansion

Jia Lihui, Senior Manager at Trip.com, shared their successful collaboration with the Huawei ecosystem, demonstrating significant user growth through app listings and advertising. Aubrey from Crazy Maple Studio shared the success story of the short drama platform ‘ReelShort’, highlighting the HUAWEI AppGallery’s support in distributing content to users. Huawei provided comprehensive brand support, including KOL collaborations, social media promotions and on-ground activities, driving mutual success for short dramas and brands.

Promoting Global Business Win-Win

Wu Hao, Vice President of Global Ecosystem Development and Sales at Huawei Consumer Cloud Service, elaborated on Huawei’s global strategy, “Establishing a global healthy ecosystem can we truly create value for users. In 2025, we will continue to innovate and establish dedicated ecological technology teams to quickly respond to partners’ requirements, ensure end-user experience outside China and bring more opportunities to partners. Relying on our global compliance and operational capabilities, we will help overseas local brands penetrate the Chinese market and provide users with convenient and high-quality experiential services by using intelligent atomic-services.”

About Huawei Mobile Services

Huawei Mobile Services is committed to building a “Global Digital Ecosystem Platform” with 7 regional operation centers serving over 170 countries. In 2024, the Huawei Developer Alliance exceeded 6.8 million developers, with a 45% year-on-year increase in app distribution.

