Hurry! Amazon’s secret outlet will save you up to 70% on Eddie Bauer, DeWalt and more

As someone who used to bake for a living, I’ll let you in on a little secret: As much as I love my pricey stand mixer, an inexpensive hand mixer can complete nearly all the same tasks just as well. This one’s got a Turbo Boost feature that provides extra power when tackling particularly thick doughs and batters, and it comes with two beaters, two dough hooks and one whisk attachment. It’s also down to one of its best prices ever (over 40% off).

“I was hesitant to buy a hand mixer since I already have a stand mixer,” admitted a shopper. “However, the stand mixer attachments don’t work well with cream cheese desserts. The hand mixer blades are sharp and cut through the cream cheese, which is softened to room temperature, so easily! I love this mixer, along with its carrying case.”

