I scrolled through Kate Spade’s summer mega-sale, and top picks start at just $29

If you’re traveling this summer, make packing your jewelry a breeze with this chic case. This design features a microsuede lining, and inside you’ll find dedicated spots for your necklaces, earrings and rings. It’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and is wrapped in a sumptuous Saffiano leather.

I personally love the earring holder that keeps your studs in place, so you won’t have to dig around to find the pair. I also appreciate that when I pack my necklaces on these hooks, I won’t open the case later to find them all tangled up. A jewelry case is such a clever life hack, and this pick is both clever and chic.

Source