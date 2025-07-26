I shop for a living and I’m in love with this roll-up dish rack — it’s down to $7

After five years together, I’m still madly in love … with my dish rack. This is no ordinary rack. It’s multitalented and quite easy on the eyes. My Seropy Over the Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack rolls out in a snap to dry my hand washables over the sink, which was all I used it for at first. That was plenty. But I soon realized it can double as a food strainer, kid-art dryer, trivet, laundry rack and so much more! It even acts as extra counter space for food prep and as a cooling rack for cookies. And now it’s just $7.

Seropy $7 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This minimalist wonder is on sale for $7 for the size I have (17.5″ x 11.8″), which is the lowest price it’s ever been. Other sizes include $13 for a slightly bigger size (17.5″ x 15.7″) and $27 for the largest size (20.5″ x 13.7″).

Why do I need this? 🤔

The primary use for this roll-up dish rack is to drip-dry dishes. It completes this task without the eyesore of a big clunky rack or the eventual ickiness of a mat.

When I need to reclaim my sink space, I simply roll it to the side. When it needs a cleaning, I pop it in the dishwasher. Several friends have praised my strainer, and I was slow to take the hint. But I finally purchased more as gifts!

Because it’s food-safe and heat-resistant, you can use this surface for so many purposes, from thawing to cooling. Plus, Amazon shoppers (myself, included) love the minimalist look. It’s sleek unrolled, but disappears in a snap when you want it to.

Oh, and if you’re searching for a better way to dry your unmentionables, look no further.

Snapshot of my well-loved kitchen savior. Hasn’t aged a bit in five years. (Libby Sentz/Yahoo)

What reviewers say 💬

I’m not alone in my love for this rack. It’s earned more than 31,000 five-star ratings, and over 3,000 have been sold in the past month.

Pros 👍

One customer, who gave it an “A+,” wrote, “It’s sturdy, holding my heaviest cast-iron skillets, mixing bowls, etc., and yet it rolls up for storage or can be folded halfway to the side for sink use. I leave it out all the time, and items air-dry quickly due to the open-air nature.”

“Great when you have limited counter space,” said another. “This is fabulous and very easy to store if you’re not using it. It gives you a great little option for drying dishes over the sink if your counter space is too limited for a regular dish rack. You can fold it and stir in a fairly small space, too. Super convenient and useful.”

“Versatile,” declared a third. “Sometimes we just need more space for draining dishes, vegetables, etc. for just a few minutes. Then away this rack goes. And sometimes we need a cooling rack, so an item cools quicker than when sitting on a counter, and this item can be quickly retrieved and used.”

Cons 👎

“My only complaint is that it sometimes falls into the sink, since it sits right on the edges of our sink,” explained an otherwise satisfied buyer. “The next size was 3 additional inches on each side, and that would be too much … But I really enjoy using it.”