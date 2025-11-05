IDT Biologika Accelerates Global CDMO Expansion Manufacturing capabilities highlighted through consecutive participation in WVC, CPHI and BIO-Europe 2025

Showcased end-to-end, customized manufacturing capabilities covering vaccines, gene and immune therapeutics

Strengthening global CDMO strategy through strategic synergy with SK bioscience

Sustainable growth expected, backed by European commercial manufacturing infrastructure and regulatory expertise

FRANKFURT, Germany, VIENNA and SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IDT Biologika GmbH (IDT), the European subsidiary of SK bioscience, has embarked on a full-scale drive to expand its global contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.



Sally Choe, Co-CEO of IDT Biologika (fourth from right), poses for a commemorative photo with key company representatives in front of the company’s booth at the CPHI event.

In October and early November, IDT participated in three of the industry’s leading global events — the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025 (WVC) in Amsterdam, the CPHI Frankfurt 2025 (Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients) in Germany, and the ongoing BIO-Europe 2025 in Vienna — where the company presented its comprehensive end-to-end manufacturing solutions and global partnership strategies, spanning from early development to full commercial production.

At WVC 2025, one of the world’s largest vaccine conferences covering from R&D through commercialization, IDT held partnering meetings with global pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, highlighting its integrated capabilities in cell-culture and microbial-based processes, process development, quality validation, and fill-finish operations. Furthermore, the company shared how IDT developed a tailored in-house assay for high-sensitivity quantification and reliable sizing of host cell DNA.

Aligning with this year’s congress theme, “Connecting Innovation from Research to Commercial Manufacture,” the company emphasized its scalable CDMO platform supporting not only vaccines but also next-generation modalities such as gene and immune therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies.

During CPHI 2025, under the theme “Trusted Manufacturing Expertise with a Strong Partnership Commitment,” IDT underscored its flexible production infrastructure, reliable supply chains, and extensive experience with European and global regulatory frameworks, reinforcing its position as a trusted CDMO partner for clients worldwide.

At BIO-Europe 2025, Europe’s largest biopharmaceutical partnering conference, IDT focused on its drug-substance and drug-product manufacturing solutions for sterile injectables. The company showcased its aseptic production technologies, advanced process know-how, and integrated CDMO services supporting development through commercialization, while engaging in partnering discussions with global clients.

Through these three events, IDT strengthened its role as a strategic manufacturing partner providing tailored, end-to-end solutions, moving beyond traditional contract production. Leveraging its collaboration with SK bioscience, the company is accelerating efforts to expand global partnerships and project acquisitions.

“WVC, CPHI and BIO-Europe are key global stages for the vaccine and biopharmaceutical industry, where IDT demonstrated its manufacturing excellence and partnership capabilities,” said Dr. Sally Choe, Co-CEO of IDT Biologika.

“Guided by our vision to be ‘The reliable partner in creating a healthier world,’ we will continue to advance customer-centric strategies and long-term partnerships to further strengthen our presence in the global CDMO market.”

Since SK bioscience acquired a 60% stake in IDT Biologika last year, the two companies have integrated their development, manufacturing, and supply-chain operations across vaccines and advanced biopharmaceuticals, enhancing the competitiveness of their global CDMO network.

The combination of SK bioscience’s recombinant protein and cell-culture technologies with IDT’s European commercial manufacturing infrastructure and regulatory expertise has significantly improved operational efficiency and profitability. Industry observers expect IDT to achieve a full-year operating profit in 2025, marking a turnaround driven by this synergy.

Looking ahead, IDT Biologika plans to continue expanding its global CDMO footprint together with SK bioscience, reinforcing its position as a worldwide manufacturing hub for vaccines and advanced therapeutics and building a sustainable network spanning Europe, the Americas and Asia.

