Indonesian Students Achieve Success at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

HONG KONG, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Choosing the right university is a pivotal decision for many students, given the numerous options and the competitive landscape. For two exceptional Indonesian students, Irenia Jassmaine and Faith Makmurputri, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) emerged as the clear and wise choice. They recognised PolyU’s potential to provide an enriching student experience and promising career opportunities both regionally and globally.



Irenia Jassmaine deeply appreciates the personal growth and global exposure she gained at PolyU, where the enriching environment laid the foundation for her successful career ahead.

Irenia Jassmaine, a graduate from the Faculty of Engineering, earned her degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering with first-class honours. Her dedication, coupled with unwavering family support, paved the way for her success. Irenia’s transformative journey at PolyU led her to secure a coveted position as a Management Trainee at Kerry Logistics, a renowned global leader in logistics and supply chain services.

“Throughout my PolyU journey, the robust curriculum and engaging co-curricular programmes equipped me with cutting-edge knowledge and professional connections. The international events and non-academic activities offered invaluable exposure and boosted my confidence. My summer exchange in Denmark was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet friends worldwide and deepen my expertise in my chosen field. I deeply appreciate the personal growth and global exposure I gained at PolyU. This enriching environment laid the foundation for my successful career ahead,” Irenia shared.

Faith Makmurputri, a Year 4 Retail and Marketing student at the School of Fashion and Textiles (SFT), echoes Iriena’s sentiments. Born and raised in Indonesia, Faith describes her PolyU experience as nothing short of transformative.

“The curriculum’s blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience stands out, offering a holistic education that allows students to explore both the artistic and business sides of fashion. I wanted to enhance my creative side while also delving into the practicalities of the business world.

My time at the SFT has been both enriching and enlightening. From mastering design principles to understanding sustainable practices, I’ve gained skills that I will carry into my career. The School’s eye-opening exchange programmes have broadened my global fashion perspectives. Internships have exposed me to real-world challenges, honing my adaptability and problem-solving skills. Scholarships and opportunities to compete locally and internationally have supported my growth and earned me recognition. I am sincerely grateful for my SFT journey,” Faith expressed.

PolyU‘s Global Engagement Office warmly invites prospective students, parents, counsellors and others to discover our undergraduate programmes at our open house event at the Pullman Jakarta Central Park in Jakarta on 23 March 2025 and see firsthand what makes PolyU a standout choice. Advanced registration is required at HERE. Join us and take the first step towards a remarkable journey with PolyU!

PolyU aspires to be an innovative world-class university that pursues excellence in education, research and knowledge transfer for the benefit of Hong Kong, the Nation, and the world. The University’s unwavering commitment to excellence has garnered international acclaim, with PolyU ranking 57th in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

