Inter Miami CF vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch Lionel Messi in the FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami will play one of the most-anticipated games of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when they face UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the Round of 16. This will mark the first time Lionel Messi has played his former club since he left to join Inter Miami in 2023.

You can tune in to the Inter Miami vs. PSG game for free on DAZN (sign up for a free account here) and TNT and truTV, which you can find on platforms like DirecTV, Max and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Inter Miami vs. PSG game, how to stream the match and how to get tickets to go to the Club World Cup games.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Paris Saint-Germain at the FIFA Club World Cup:

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV channel: TNT, truTV

Streaming: DAZN, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling, Max and more

When is the Inter Miami vs. PSG game?

The FIFA Club World Cup game between Inter Miami and Paris Saint-Germain is on Sunday, June 29, at 12 p.m. ET.

What channel is the FIFA Club World Cup on?

This weekend’s match between Inter Miami and PSG is available to watch for free by registering for DAZN. For even more sports coverage, you can purchase a month-to-month subscription through DAZN for $23.99, or you can pay $13.99/month if you commit to an annual subscription.

It’s important to note that despite Fubo recently teaming up with DAZN for a new add-on option, subscribers to DAZN via Fubo will not be able to view Club World Cup matches via their subscription. They can, however, just like any other viewer, create a free DAZN account directly on the platform to tune into games.

Don’t want to download the DAZN app? No problem – you can tune into Sunday’s game on TNT and truTV, too, which are available on platforms like Max, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV. (Some, but not all, FIFA Club World Cup games will air on TNT, TBS or truTV. You can find a breakdown of which games air on those channels here.)

Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup:

This year, you can watch all 63 games of the FIFA World Cup on DAZN for free. You can catch all the action simply by registering on DAZN’s site, which will give you full access to the tournament. If you want even. more sports coverage, including crossover boxing, women’s soccer, pool matches and more, you can also sign up for a monthly subscription which is now available for just $13.99/month. Free at DAZN

Who is left in the FIFA Club World Cup?

The breakdown of this year’s Club World Cup is as follows: there are 12 clubs from Europe’s UEFA League, six from South America’s CONMEBOL, five from the North American CONCACAF, four representing Asia’s AFC, four from Africa’s CAF and one from New Zealand, representing OFC. The teams that have advanced to the Round of 16 are: Palmeiras, Botafogo, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC, Inter Miami, Benfica, Flamengo, FC Bayern München, Inter Milan, Fluminense, Manchester City, Al-Hilal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Monterrey.

FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 game schedule:

The scheduled Round of 16 matches are listed below. You can check out the complete schedule for all 63 FIFA Club World Cup matches here.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Match 50: SL Benfica vs. Chelsea FC – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami CF – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Match 52: Flamengo vs. FC Bayern München – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 30

Match 53: FC Internazionale Milano vs. Fluminense – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Match 54: Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Real Madrid vs. Juventus – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 3 p.m.

Match 56: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 9 p.m.

More ways to watch the Inter Miami vs. PSG game:

