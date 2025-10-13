Monday, October 13, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravel'It's nuts': Sky-high Las Vegas prices stun visitors as travel pro gives...
Travel

‘It’s nuts’: Sky-high Las Vegas prices stun visitors as travel pro gives tips to fight back

admin
By admin
0
14

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas – The city of Las Vegas has experienced a widely reported dip in tourism — with travelers pointing to extremely high prices in many parts of the city. 

Fox News Digital spoke with visitors to Sin City to hear about their experiences and get their thoughts. 

A woman named Sarah from Staten Island, New York, said she’d been to Vegas quite a few times over the years. 

LAS VEGAS BECOMING ‘PLAYGROUND FOR THE AFFLUENT’ AS ‘EVERYDAY TRAVELER’ LEFT BEHIND

“[Vegas] has changed immensely price-wise,” she said. “It’s a little crazy, but dinners are like $1,000, it’s nuts. They need to go back a little bit, and I think they’ll get more tourism if they do that.”

A man named Craig, also from Staten Island, agreed that the Strip has changed. 

Traffic outside of Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas.

Night view of the exterior of the Flamingo hotel in Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. “[Vegas] has changed immensely price-wise. It’s a little crazy, but dinners are like $1,000, it’s nuts,” one traveler told Fox News Digital.  (Michael Anthony for Fox News Digital)

“If you’re looking for a bottle of wine, you’ve got to pay at least $2,000 a night for a good bottle of wine,” he said. 

Amanda from Valencia, Spain, shared a personal tip for saving money while in Vegas.

She said that since the “hotels [are] more expensive,” it is better to purchase food on the street.

VEGAS TIPPING DROPS DRASTICALLY AS VISITORS SAY SERVICE DOESN’T MATCH HIGHER COSTS

“You can find one coffee for maybe $5-$6 on the street, and in a hotel [it’s about] $20,” she said. 

Irene from Los Angeles, California, told Fox News Digital she had to pay a $135 resort fee.

las vegas casino empty

“I’d probably say one of the cons of being here is probably the price of things,” said one Vegas visitor this fall.  (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

“The price is going up and up, and the resort fee is very high,” she said. 

A man from Houston, Texas, told Fox News Digital, “I’d probably say one of the cons of being here is the price of things. You know, it’s Vegas, so I mean, everything’s pretty expensive.”

Travelmation supervisor and adviser Mallory Dumond told Fox News Digital that for clients of her firm, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Vegas pricing is becoming more of a concern.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dumond suggested staying off the Strip or staying nearby during a Vegas trip. 

“I have saved clients 30-50% on room rates while keeping them near the action,” she said. “Many hotels also offer bus or even monorail access to the Strip as well.” 

las vegas cvs tousits

Stop by a convenience or grocery store near the Strip for snacks and essentials, suggested a travel expert — rather than buy food at hotels and resorts.  (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

“Eating like a Vegas local can also save travelers big money,” Dumond added.

She said that eateries inside Ellis Island Casino or the Miracle Mile Shops have meal offerings for $5 to $10. It’s “Vegas flavor without the inflated pricing,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Dumond added that visitors should consider planning their travels around cheap attractions that are fun. 

“There are a ton of free shows, art attractions and other experiences in Las Vegas,” she said. 

“Catch the Bellagio fountains, explore the Fremont Street Experience or check out hotel attractions like the Flamingo’s wildlife habitat. Save your money for one paid splurge experience that’s truly worth it.”

People eating outside at Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas.

The exterior of Mon Ami Gabi on the Vegas Strip is shown on Sept. 20, 2025. The city recently made an appeal to locals amid declining tourist numbers. (Michael Anthony for Fox News Digital)

Dumond also suggested stopping by a convenience or grocery store near the Strip for snacks and essentials as opposed to buying them at hotels and resorts. 

“Save your money for one paid splurge experience that’s truly worth it.”

“This small move can save you as much as $50 over a few days — giving you more cash for a show, cocktail or slot pull,” she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city of Las Vegas, meanwhile, recently made an appeal to locals amid the declining tourist numbers.

Travelers walking through the streets of Las Vegas.

Tourists walk outside the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Michael Anthony for Fox News Digital)

“This city is yours, Las Vegas locals! It’s time to rediscover your city with offers and events crafted just for you,” the website of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) noted, as Fox News Digital previously reported. 

Many hotels, restaurants and attractions offered deep discounts to woo Nevadans into their establishments. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Source

Previous article
The 138th Canton Fair is Set to Open in Guangzhou on October 15
Next article
Chinese Actress Tiffany Tang Takes the Golden Panda Best Actress in Television: Holding True with Craft, Shining Bright in Changing Times
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024