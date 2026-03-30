JetBlue Airways raises checked bag fees at least $4 as fuel prices soar

JetBlue Airways is raising bag fees at least $4 as jet fuel prices soar amid the Iran war.

Airfare has climbed for routes around the world since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The higher fees for checked bags are the most recent sign of airlines passing steeper fuel costs down to U.S. consumers. Jet fuel is airlines’ biggest expense after labor.

JetBlue now lists the price to check a first piece of luggage for domestic, Caribbean and Latin America flights as $39 for off-peak periods for most economy passengers, up from $35. For peak periods, like much of the summer and major holidays, the fee will go up to $49 from $40.

If paying less than 24 hours before departure, such as at the airport, travelers will pay $10 more. Airlines have charged customers less for prepaying for their checked baggage in recent years.

There are exemptions to the bag fees entirely, however, such as travelers with a co-branded credit card and frequent flyers with elite status.

“As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive and continuing to invest in the experience our customers value,” JetBlue said in a statement to CNBC.

When an airline raises fees, competitors often follow. American Airlines , United Airlines , Delta Air Lines , Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

Fuel prices for Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York averaged $4.57 a gallon last Friday, up nearly 83% since the day before the war began, according to data from Argus published by industry group Airlines for America.

“Adjusting fees for optional services used by select customers, such as checked baggage, allows us to continue offering more competitive fares while delivering the onboard experience our customers love, including complimentary snacks and drinks, unlimited, high-speed Wi-Fi and seatback entertainment screens,” JetBlue said. “While we recognize that fee increases are never ideal, we take careful consideration to ensure these changes are implemented only when necessary.”