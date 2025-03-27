‘Just right for my 67-year-old body’: Hanes’ ‘unicorn’ shorts are $6, nearly 70% off

With summer on the horizon, it’s time to stock up on comfy clothes that can take the heat. Finding shorts that are cute, comfy and flattering is an art, and thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts drawstring shorts. Guess what? They’re only $6 — yes, $6! — right now at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Impulse buy, much?

Amazon Made with a cotton-poly blend, these cuties come in black, light gray, charcoal and navy and sizes S-XXL. $6 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Our readers go bonkers for these shorts, but we’ve never seen themthis low! You’ll get a quality pair for about the price of a Frappuccino.

Why do I need these? 🤔

These practical shorts are designed for comfort — they’re soft and durable, with a wide elastic waistband and a drawstring for a secure and comfortable fit. One satisfied shopper called them “unicorn shorts.” They’re so cozy you’ll grab for working around the house, gardening and vacationing, where those pockets will come in handy.

And look — they even have pockets! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 42,000 Amazon shoppers are five-star fans of these comfy shorts, with many raving about their coziness, fit and, of course, those pockets.

Pros 👍

“Just right for my 67-year-old body — not too short,” a thrilled shopper shared. “They are loose enough to be comfortable and more appropriate than bike shorts for women over 50, or anyone who doesn’t like compression shorts.”

“Needed some comfy shorts for vacation,” reported a savvy traveler. “Going to be doing a lot of walking in midsummer. I used to make fun of my mom for finding one clothing item she liked and buying it in every color. But, guilty! I’ve officially become my mom.”

“I bought three pairs in different colors for everyday wear of mom life, and I love them,” shared a happy wearer. “They have elastic and a drawstring, so if you’re having a bloated day you can loosen them, and if you are feeling thin after a day of sweating away pounds mowing your lawn in the summer heat, you can cinch ’em up.”

Cons 👎

Shoppers report that sometimes these shorts can be a little too forgiving.

“I have ordered four pairs of these now,” said this reviewer. “The large fit OK when I put them on. I do like them a little roomy, but after wearing them all day, I feel like they stretched, making them just a tad too roomy.”

Another offered this tip: “Be careful as these shorts run big, so if you normally wear a large, you may want to try a medium. Of course, everyone is built differently, so what is good for one person may not apply to everyone.”

Amazon The stretch waistband features a working drawstring so you can get that just-right fit. $6 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

