Kelly Ripa uses a dry brush on her skin daily: This one is $8, plus more killer beauty deals

According to Romolini, this is what you need if you’re like, “I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently dislike my neck.” Gold Bond’s firming cream is no frills but gets the job done (the job being firmer-looking, less-crepey skin). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side, but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin.

Note: You’ll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won’t, of course, magically make you appear 25, but being able to snag this ample size for 25% off makes this product worth a go.

