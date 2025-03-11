Lady Gaga Brings Singapore to ‘The Edge of Glory’ with exclusive concerts – Agoda sees 358% search increase

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has observed a 358% increase in accommodation searches for Singapore following the announcement of exclusive Lady Gaga concerts scheduled for May 18, 19, 21, and 24, 2025. Fans from across the region are looking forward to “just dance,” with searches multiplying on Agoda’s platform compared to the two previous weeks.

The announcement of Lady Gaga’s concerts has sparked a wave of interest, particularly from Taiwan, Indonesia, China mainland, Philippines, and Malaysia. Notably, Taiwan emerged as the top market searching for Singapore on March 10, despite not being in the top five origin ranks in the two weeks prior to the announcement.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda shared, “It’s no bad romance—big events inspire travel, and Lady Gaga’s upcoming concert series in Singapore is proof of that. Whether travelers are coming from near or far, and whether they’re ‘Little Monsters’ or just looking for a great deal, Agoda has them covered with the best stays in Singapore. So pack your bags, get ready to ‘just dance,’ and let Agoda take care of the rest!”

The increased search activity underscores the appeal of Singapore as a destination for major events and highlights Agoda’s role in connecting travelers with great value deals. With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers a comprehensive travel experience. For the best deals, visit Agoda’s mobile app.

Source