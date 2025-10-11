LI-NING Welcomes Egor Dëmin to the Way of Wade Athlete Roster

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LI-NING, a leading global sportswear and athletic lifestyle company, has signed Egor Dëmin to its roster of athletes under the Way of Wade basketball sub-brand, marking a new era for the company’s international division.

The partnership was announced by Mr. Li Ning, Founder of the LI-NING brand and the Group’s Executive Chairman, together with Dwyane Wade, a 13-year LI-NING Brand Ambassador, during the unveiling of the new Way of Wade 12 in Macau, China, on Saturday night. It was attended by 150 media and influencers.

“As we continue to expand our brand internationally, we aim to partner with athletes who embody the ‘Anything is Possible’ spirit upon which our brand was founded,” said Mr. Li Ning. “Egor Dëmin is a unique athlete whose values of sportsmanship, harmony, and perseverance to win mirror those values of our brand. These are the values we wish to deliver to the world, and athletes like Egor, who have gained so much experience at a young age, are extremely rare. We are proud to welcome him to our growing roster of champion athletes who appreciate the strong innovation, performance and style that define our products.”

“We are thrilled to have Egor Dëmin join Way of Wade as our newest athlete,” said Dwyane Wade. “His attitude towards family, basketball, charity, and fashion resonates deeply with me. What he’s shown both on and off the court this pre-season reflects someone who is fully committed to the game and the Brooklyn community. We are excited to see what he achieves this season and in the future with our latest innovation.”

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches, 19-year-old point guard Egor Dëmin grew up in Moscow, where he trained at the Moscow Basketball Academy before signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid in Spain at the age of 15. Following the 2023-2024 season, he continued his career in the United States at Brigham Young University, where he averaged 10.6 points on 41.2 per cent shooting from the floor, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes per game. His performance earned him a place on the Big-12 All-Freshman Team, leading to his selection as the 8th overall pick by Brooklyn in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“I’m very proud to join the LI-NING and the Way of Wade family,” remarked Egor Dëmin. “I’ve been very impressed with the brand’s product performance as I prepare for my first season in the NBA. As someone who is passionate about design and fashion, I’m equally excited about the upcoming lifestyle collections from both Way of Wade and LI-NING. When I think about Wade’s “Make Your Own Way” philosophy and remember that my first basketball jersey was Dwyane Wade’s, this partnership feels even more personal.”

Nikola Filipovic, Egor Dëmin’s Los Angeles-based agent, commented on the partnership, “We are honored to announce Egor Dëmin’s partnership with LI-NING, a brand that stands at the intersection of legacy, innovation, and global influence. This collaboration, spearheaded together with my partner Bill Sanders, whose deep expertise in the Chinese market was instrumental, and in great respect to Mr. Li Ning and Dwyane Wade, exemplifies how globalization and the business of sport can unite vision, culture, and opportunity at its absolute finest.”

LI-NING is a leading sports brand company founded in 1990 by Mr. Li Ning, renowned as the “Prince of Gymnastics”. Inspired by the legendary athletic career of its founder Mr. Li Ning, the brand carries an inherent athlete DNA. Its iconic slogan “Anything is Possible” has consistently shaped its journey. With a mission “Let Sports Light Your Passion”, LI-NING is dedicated to serving professional athletes and sports participants.

LI-NING has long focused on core categories including running, basketball, fitness, badminton, table tennis, and sports lifestyle, while expanding into outdoor, tennis, and pickleball. LI-NING brand consistently enhances product experience, sports experience and purchasing experience.

