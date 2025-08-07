LO TING-FAI APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT, WARNER MUSIC APAC

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Seasoned entertainment executive Lo Ting-Fai, known as Lofai, has been appointed as President, Warner Music APAC, at Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG). Effective August 11, he will be based in Hong Kong, reporting to Robert Kyncl, CEO of WMG. All of the company’s recorded music territory heads across the Asia-Pacific region will report to Lofai.

Lofai joins WMG from telecoms giant PCCW, where he most recently served as CEO of its subsidiary MakerVille, a leading entertainment company which focuses on content creation, artist management, and live events, and COO of Viu, its regional OTT streaming platform. He has also written hit songs under the pseudonym “Yu Ri.”

Lo Ting-Fai says: “I’m excited to be taking up this incredible role. WMG has been rewriting the rules when it comes to how a music company works in our changing industry, and it has massive ambitions for growth in the APAC region. I look forward to collaborating with Robert and WMG’s teams around the world as we help more Asian artists hit the global stage, strengthen our incredible catalog, and find fresh, innovative ways to build passionate, loyal fanbases.”

Robert Kyncl says: “Lofai will oversee many of our highest priority markets both today and in the future, with culturally diverse music scenes, filled with next generation talent and iconic copyrights. He brings his creative flair, business acumen, and connections throughout the digital economy to this super important role. Together, we’re committed to finding and developing artists with massive creative and commercial impact, evolving our suite of services, and growing our market share across the region.”

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Lofai started his career in radio, before he pivoted to become a creative at some of the world’s leading advertising agencies, such as Wieden+Kennedy and CTWCM. He went on to work for Apple as its Creative Director for Asia Pacific, before joining PCCW in 2010. He studied at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the University of Oxford, and Harvard Business School.

Access accompanying image here .

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram , X , TikTok , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contacts

Alex Jacob

Alex.Jacob@warnermusic.com