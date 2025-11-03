MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL STRENGHTENS REGIONAL PRESENCE IN MEDAN THROUGH ASTINDO TRAVEL FAIR 2025

MEDAN, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) continues to advance its regional outreach by participating in the ASTINDO Travel Fair (ATF) 2025, held in Medan, Indonesia. The event serves as one of the largest tourism exhibitions in the country, gathering travel agents, airlines, hotels, medical institutions, and tourism partners under one roof to showcase their offerings and foster cross-border collaboration.

As part of the Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion, MHTC leads a delegation of nine (9) world-renowned Malaysian hospitals, further reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a trusted global destination for quality medical care and wellness. Participating hospitals include two finalists of MHTC’s Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme, namely Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) and Mahkota Medical Centre, as well as Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL), Gleneagles Hospital Penang, LohGuanLye Specialists Centre, Northern Heart Hospital Penang, Penang Adventist Hospital, Sunway Medical Centre, and Sunway Medical Centre Penang.

“MHTC’s participation at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 reaffirms Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening healthcare partnerships in Indonesia, particularly across Sumatra, which remains one of our key markets for health travellers. Through initiatives like the Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion, we aim to showcase Malaysia’s excellence in medical expertise, advanced technology, and warm hospitality that have made Malaysia a preferred choice for healthcare travellers from Indonesia,” says Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

The participation also aligns with the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 campaign, themed “Healing Meets Hospitality.” This campaign highlights Malaysia’s world-class healthcare ecosystem that combines internationally accredited medical services with the nation’s distinctive culture of care and hospitality.

MHTC’s involvement also complements Tourism Malaysia’s participation at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025, which promotes the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign under the theme “Malaysia a Sustainable Destination & Rich in Culture.” Together, both organisations highlight Malaysia’s appeal not only as a leisure destination but also as a comprehensive hub for healthcare, wellness, education, and lifestyle tourism.

Tourism Malaysia Medan, led by Consul Rosalina Abdul Rahim, also collaborates with travel partners to introduce new and unique holiday packages to destinations such as Ipoh, Cameron Highlands, and Melaka, as well as Umrah Stop-Over Kuala Lumpur and Halal Tourism Packages in partnership with Almeerah Plaza Tour.

Malaysia has long been recognised as one of the top destinations for medical tourism in Asia, attracting patients from neighbouring countries seeking specialised care in cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, fertility, and wellness treatments.

The ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia across tourism and healthcare sectors. The participation of MHTC and its hospital partners exemplifies the synergy between medical excellence and hospitality that defines Malaysia’s healthcare travel experience.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

shahizam.f@mhtc.org.my

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive, Communications

+603 8776 6168

hamidah.m@mhtc.org.my

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives.

In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation’s first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia’s world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry’s significant contribution to the national economy.

Source