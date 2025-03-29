March Madness 2025: How to watch the USC vs. Kansas State Sweet 16 women’s NCAA tournament game today

No. 1 Southern California will play No. 5 Kansas State tonight during the Sweet 16 round of the women’s NCAA tournament. The Trojans vs. Wildcats March Madness game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The odds favor USC over Kansas State ahead of tip off. Find out how to watch USC vs. Kansas State now, plus check out our constantly updated bracket to keep track of every team and game of the tournament. Looking for live updates of the NCAA tournament? Yahoo Sports has you covered.

How to watch USC vs. Kansas State:

Date: Saturday, Mar. 29

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, DirecTV, Sling and more

What time is USC vs. Kansas State?

The women’s NCAA tournament game between Southern California and Kansas State tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

USC vs. Kansas State channel:

USC vs. Kansas State will air on ESPN. Games in the women’s NCAA tournament are airing across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews, with select games also streaming on ESPN+.

Don’t have cable? Don’t worry. You can stream the women’s games easily with a subscription to a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo or Sling.

How to watch March Madness 2025:

Hulu’s live TV tier includes every channel you’ll need to watch the women’s NCAA tournament (and the men’s!). For $82.99/month (after a three-day free trial) you’ll get live ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC and access to ESPN+, plus CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV for all the men’s games too. On top of all that live TV, you’ll get access to regular Hulu, which offers Hulu Originals and FX shows and Disney+. Try free for 3 days at Hulu

2025 NCAA tournament schedule:

The tournament will kick off with Selection Sunday, but we won’t see any action on the court until Mar. 18.

2025 March Madness women’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 16 (ESPN)

First Four: March 19-20 (ESPN2, ESPNU)

First round: March 21-22 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

Second round: March 23-24 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

Sweet 16: March 28-29 (ESPN, ESPN2)

Elite Eight: March 30-31 (ESPN)

Final Four: Friday, April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN, ESPN+)

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ABC2, ESPN3, ESPN+)

2025 March Madness women’s Sweet 16 game schedule:

Saturday, March 29

(2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame | 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

(1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

(2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma | 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Southern California vs. (5) Kansas State | 8 p.m. (ESPN)

More ways to watch March Madness:

Source