March Madness 2025: How to watch the USC vs. UNC Greensboro women’s NCAA tournament game today

No. 1 Southern California will play No. 16 UNC Greensboro this afternoon during the women’s NCAA tournament. The Spartans vs. Trojans March Madness game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out how to watch USC vs. UNC Greensboro now, plus check out our constantly-updated bracket to keep track of every team and game of the tournament. Looking for live updates of the NCAA tournament? Yahoo Sports has you covered.

How to watch USC vs. UNC Greensboro:

Date: Saturday, Mar. 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, DirecTV, Sling and more

USC vs. UNC Greensboro will air on ABC. Games in the women’s NCAA tournament are airing across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews, with select games also streaming on ESPN+.

Don’t have cable? Don’t worry. You can stream the women’s games easily with a subscription to a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo or Sling.

How to watch March Madness 2025:

Hulu’s live TV tier includes every channel you’ll need to watch the women’s NCAA tournament (and the men’s!). For $82.99/month (after a three day free trial) you’ll get live ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC and access to ESPN+, plus CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV for all the men’s games too. On top of all that live TV, you’ll get access to regular Hulu which offers Hulu Originals and FX shows and Disney+. Try free for 3 days at Hulu

2025 NCAA tournament schedule:

The tournament will kick off with Selection Sunday, but we won’t see any action on the court until Mar. 18.

2025 March Madness women’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 16 (ESPN)

First Four: March 19-20 (ESPN2, ESPNU)

First round: March 21-22 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

Second round: March 23-24 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

Sweet 16: March 28-29 (ESPN, ESPN2)

Elite Eight: March 30-31 (ESPN)

Final Four: Friday, April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN, ESPN+)

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ABC2, ESPN3, ESPN+)

2025 March Madness women’s First Round game schedule:

Saturday, March 22

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Murray State, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Arkansas State, 1 p.m. (ABC)

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Green Bay, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 2 NC State vs. No. 15 Vermont, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Columbia/Washington, 2 p.m. (ESPNews)

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 FGCU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 16 UNC Greensboro, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 South Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Norfolk State, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Harvard, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

No. 8 California vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Creighton, 7:15 p.m. (ESPNews)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 11 George Mason, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 High Point/William & Mary, 9:45 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 San Diego State, 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

More ways to watch March Madness:

