Mars launches landmark global study program on pets’ contribution to human wellbeing

Mars announces intention to undertake world’s largest international study program into the human-animal bond and the role of cats and dogs in human mental health and wellbeing

The multi-year research program in partnership with leading academics will span over 35,000 people across more than 20 countries. It launches at a time of growing awareness of the global mental health crisis affecting millions 1,2

Mars also unveils unique research and content partnership with Calm, a leading mental health company, to shine a light on pets and their role in human mental health and wellbeing

BRUSSELS, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mars, Incorporated – the leading pet care business – has announced the launch of the Pets and Wellbeing Study (PAWS) program. PAWS is set to become the world’s largest, multi-year research program exploring the impact of cats and dogs on mental health and wellbeing, deepening our understanding of the mutual benefits of the human-animal bond.



Led by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute in collaboration with leading academic institutions and experts, PAWS will examine the connection between pets and human mental health and wellbeing (including stress, anxiety, loneliness and overall wellbeing). The multi-disciplinary research program will engage over 35,000 people across 20+ countries in the initial phase and will continue to build over time. The program aims to bring deeper insight and scientific data into the mutual benefits of the human-animal bond, including how pets may enrich lives and how the bond contributes to the life of pets.

Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare, said: “As a pet owner, I know firsthand the joy and comfort pets bring to our lives and there is increasing evidence that owning a pet or simply interacting with one can bring benefits to people of all ages and from all walks of life. We’re aiming to deliver on our Purpose: A Better World for Pets, because we believe pets make our lives better, and through this study program we aim to provide deeper, science-backed understanding of the mutual bond between people and pets.”

Over the lifetime of the study program the collaborative research will include work with academic institutions and partners including Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Liverpool, University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, YouGov and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, with the aim to deliver novel research and new insights.

Dr Maggie O’Haire, Associate Dean for Research at the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine said: “Both the breadth and depth of this study program promise to deliver novel data and greater insight into something many people instinctively feel – that the bond between pet and pet owner is a powerful and unique part of the human experience. We are proud to continue to collaborate with Mars and its world-leading research institute as it embarks on this transformative work.”

As part of the program, Mars is also partnering with Calm, a leading mental health company. The collaboration combines Calm’s expertise in mental wellness with Mars’ leading research into the human-animal bond and will encompass research and content through 2025.

Dr. Chris Mosunic, Chief Clinical Officer, Calm said: “Pets are daily sources of calm, joy, and connection. Through our partnership with Mars, we aim to understand these relationships better and illuminate the unique role pets play in mental health and wellbeing, supported by new in-app resources.”

Wellbeing has become an increasingly vital priority with 45% of people across 31 countries identifying mental health as their top health concern.2 At the same time, global anxiety and stress levels are rising, affecting over 301 million people worldwide.1 A growing body of evidence shows that pets can have a positive impact on mental health, underscoring the powerful potential of human-animal interaction to enhance wellbeing.3,4 With 56% of people worldwide owning pets and a global pet population of 1 billion, understanding the universal and transformative bond between humans and animals has never been more important.3

Mars advocates for the essential role companion animals play in our lives and is committed to tackling issues such as pet homelessness to keep pets and people together. Over the next five years, Mars aims to support millions of vulnerable pets worldwide alongside a coalition of dedicated partners and believes a deeper understanding of the role pets play in people’s lives will contribute to improving the lives of pets and the people who care for them.

Mars is a global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensive veterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™), nutrition (including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®), breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH®), wearable health monitoring and pet parent platforms. With over 100,000 Associates helping pets, their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.

For more information on PAWS program, visit: www.mars-petsandwellbeing.com

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS® and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

About Waltham Petcare Science Institute

Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing pet health and nutrition for more than 60 years. Today, we research new ways to predict, manage and prevent disease, discovering insights and advances that proactively help pets live happier, healthier lives. Waltham collaborates with leading external scientific experts and partners to drive innovation creating a better world for pets based on scientific evidence. Building on a strong legacy of human-animal interaction research, we continue to advance scientific understanding of the relationships between pets and people.

For more information, visit: www.waltham.com. Join us on LinkedIn.

About Calm

Calm is a consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. With the #1 app to help you sleep more, stress less and live mindfully as well as a growing library of digital, evidence-based mental health programs, Calm offers trusted support for individuals and organizations alike. Our flagship consumer app provides personalized content and activities – featuring a range of experts and beloved celebrity voices. Our workplace and healthcare solutions take a consumer-friendly approach to mental health support delivered on a HIPAA-compliant platform to drive positive health and business outcomes. Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, Calm has more than 150 million downloads and supports more than 3,500 organizations across seven languages and 190 countries.

To learn more, visit calm.com.

References

World Health Organization, Anxiety Disorders, 2023 IPSOS, Ipsos Health Service Report 2024: Mental Health seen as the biggest Health issue, 2024 Mars, Mars Global Pet Parent Study, 2024 Gitanjali E. Gnanadesikan et al. Glucocorticoid response to naturalistic interactions between children and dogs. Hormones and Behavior. Volume 161, May 2024



