Middle East gains ground with Chinese tourists during Golden Week

The Middle East has traditionally not ranked among the top destinations for Chinese travelers, but that appears to be changing fast.

During this year’s extended Golden Week holiday — which runs Oct. 1–8 — Chinese travel reservations to Doha surged 441% from a year earlier, while bookings to Abu Dhabi rose 229%, according to Trip.com. The online travel agency said its data covered Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, as many office workers took additional leave to lengthen the break.

Meanwhile, Dubai saw a 27% increase, placing it among the top 10 destinations outside Asia, according to travel data analytics firm ForwardKeys, which counted international departures from China between Sept. 27 and Oct. 12.

The Emirate, which is part of the United Arab Emirates, was also one of the top choices for affluent Chinese travelers traveling on premium economy, business, and first class seats, with demand going up 133% year on year.

That rise reflects a broader trend of more Chinese travelers heading to the Middle East. Flights from China to the region have grown by 25% so far this year from the same period in 2024, Edmund Ong, general manager at Trip.com Singapore, told CNBC.

The growth is even more striking when compared to the same period in 2019, Ong said, with current levels over 180% higher than before the pandemic.

The five fastest-growing overseas destinations for hotel bookings during the Golden Week were Saudi Arabia, Egypt, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, and the UAE, according to a Google translation of data from Tongcheng Travel, the second-largest online travel booking platform in China.

Within the Middle East, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and Oman were the most popular, Ong said.

Still, the usual suspects — nearby, affordable and visa-free Asian countries — continued to dominate outbound travel for Chinese tourists, led by Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, data from Trip.com showed.

Accessibility, ‘uniqueness’ fuel demand

The Middle East’s growing popularity in recent years has been driven by relaxed visa policies and more direct flight routes, Ong said.

“Pre-Covid, particularly the UAE — Dubai and Abu Dhabi — were very popular because they had very easy visa processing. And visas and the accessibility of visa or no visa is a real big driver for Chinese citizens,” said Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group, a Shanghai-based marketing and business development company.

In the immediate years, post-Covid, the UAE and some countries in the Middle East “did very well,” Glos added. “Again, that was because it was open, it was a place to go, it was easy to go to, it was affordable, and offered a lot of different travel opportunities.”

The Middle East has also been “very progressive” in adding direct flights into Chinese cities, said Peggy Li, CEO and managing director of Chinese marketing consultancy SPS Affinity. She noted that the flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates, in July inaugurated a new flight route to Hangzhou, which houses the headquarters of Alibaba and is near Hong Kong — just weeks after beginning flights to Shenzhen.

“If you look at these new destinations of where Emirates have started… it is not only for touristic perspective, [but also] is commercially strategic,” Li said.